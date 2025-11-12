Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the increase in military budgets in a number of European countries "is leading to economic overstrain."

Putin accuses Europe of preparing for war against Russia

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the illegitimate Russian president, said that Moscow agrees with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that "pro-militaristic sentiments" prevail in European countries. According to him, Europe is preparing for war against Russia. Peskov's words are quoted by Russian media.

"Our vision coincides. Indeed, there are very strong pro-militaristic sentiments in European countries," he said in an interview with Russian propagandist Alexander Yunashev. Share

Peskov also reacted to the increase in military budgets in a number of European countries. According to him, such an approach will bring more harm than good to the European Union.

This leads to overexertion of the economy and will have more serious consequences in the medium term.

Peskov also stated that Moscow allegedly "always understood that such a danger existed." According to him, all measures to ensure Russia's interests were taken in advance.