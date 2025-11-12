Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the increase in military budgets in a number of European countries "is leading to economic overstrain."
- Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov accuses European countries of preparing for war against Russia by increasing military budgets, stating it leads to economic overstrain.
- Peskov alleges that pro-militaristic sentiments in European countries are contributing to strained relations and could have serious consequences for the European Union.
- The increase in military spending is criticized by Peskov, who believes it will bring more harm than good in the long run and overexert the economy.
Putin accuses Europe of preparing for war against Russia
Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the illegitimate Russian president, said that Moscow agrees with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that "pro-militaristic sentiments" prevail in European countries. According to him, Europe is preparing for war against Russia. Peskov's words are quoted by Russian media.
Peskov also reacted to the increase in military budgets in a number of European countries. According to him, such an approach will bring more harm than good to the European Union.
This leads to overexertion of the economy and will have more serious consequences in the medium term.
Peskov also stated that Moscow allegedly "always understood that such a danger existed." According to him, all measures to ensure Russia's interests were taken in advance.
