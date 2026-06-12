Pistorius highly praised Ukraine's experience in the field of drones and electronic warfare
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World
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Pistorius highly praised Ukraine's experience in the field of drones and electronic warfare

Pistorius
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius stated that Ukraine's experience in the use of drones, combating them, and in the field of electronic warfare is of "extraordinary value" for Germany and NATO allies.

Points of attention

  • Germany's Federal Minister of Defense recognizes Ukraine's expertise in drones, electronic warfare, and other areas as highly valuable for Germany and NATO allies.
  • Ukraine's advancements in technology and warfare tactics are worth studying and adapting, according to Boris Pistorius.

Ukrainian experience in the field of drones and electronic warfare is extremely valuable for Germany — Pistorius

The head of the German defense ministry said this during a speech at the ILA Berlin 2026 aerospace exhibition.

The war in Ukraine, which Putin has been waging for five years, demonstrates a new aspect — Ukraine's capabilities, from which we, as European NATO allies, as well as the Bundeswehr in general, can learn.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

Minister of Defense of Germany

According to him, Ukrainian experience in the areas of "drone warfare, counter-drone warfare, electronic warfare, and many others" is particularly valuable.

Ukraine's experience on the battlefield is of extraordinary value to us.

He noted that the Ukrainian army is demonstrating technological leaps that are occurring "within a few weeks."

We see technological leaps that occur within a few weeks, and to which we must respond and adapt.

He also pointed out that Germany and Ukraine have already agreed to strengthen information exchange.

We agreed with the Ukrainians to increase data exchange in order to specifically learn from what is happening there.

He separately emphasized the importance of cooperation between the German and Ukrainian defense-industrial complexes.

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