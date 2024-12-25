Plane crash in Kazakhstan — new details of the disaster have emerged

In Kazakhstan, a passenger plane crashed on December 25, killing 38 people. Dozens of injured people are also in hospitals.
This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev.
He added that 29 people, including two children, who were injured in the plane crash are in hospitals. 11 people are in stable serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition.
The Deputy Prime Minister said that examinations will be ordered to identify the bodies of the deceased.
Also, according to Bozumbayev, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the survivors.
There is one woman whose identity has not yet been established. She is unconscious in the hospital, there are no documents. Among the other 29 survivors, there is not a single Kazakh.
The official clarified that the investigation into the incident is being conducted under the control of the Prosecutor General's Office of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the aviation authorities.
As Kazakhstan's transport prosecutor Timur Suleimenov said during a briefing, a "black box" was found during the search.
The black box has been found and included in the physical evidence.
Versions of the plane crash in Kazakhstan
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the plane of the Azerbaijani company was shot down by a Russian air defense system.
According to reports online, the passenger plane may have come under fire in Russian airspace. Traces are visible on its skin that could have been caused by air defense.
Russian media are referring to the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, which published a video with the wreckage of an Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines.
It was also previously reported that several drones were shot down in Chechnya, where the plane was supposed to land today.
One of the passengers who survived the plane crash, Subhonkul Rakhimov, said that the pilots tried to land the plane in Grozny three times.
The third time something exploded. There was an explosion — I wouldn't say inside the plane. Where I was sitting, the paneling next to me flew off.
