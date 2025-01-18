Pokrovsky direction. Over 30 attacks took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/18/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the communities of the settlements of Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region; Zaliznyy Most, Chernihiv region; Popivka, Sosnivka, and Progres, Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Toretsk direction, there were 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 10 of them, and fighting is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy. The enemy dropped two KABs on Markovo.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolubivka, and Zarichne. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Lozova, and Pishchane. Hlushkivka was hit by a CAB.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area five times.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 28 enemy attacks, four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked 12 times near Velyka Novoselka. Fighting continues. The enemy bombed Odradne, Rozlyv, Vesele, and Temyrivka with KABs.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces carried out one assault on the positions of our troops in the Novodanylivka area.

Once, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Dnieper direction.