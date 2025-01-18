Pokrovsky direction. Over 30 attacks took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The situation on the front line remains difficult. In total, 89 clashes have already taken place since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles was recorded in the Pokrovske direction.
Points of attention
- Over 30 attacks have been recorded in the Pokrovsky direction between the AFU and Russian occupation forces, with 28 attacks repelled by Ukrainian defense forces.
- The Ukrainian army continues to resist enemy assaults, resulting in the killing of about 1,340 Russian soldiers and destroying more than 224 artillery pieces.
- The situation on the front line is critical, with ongoing clashes in various directions, including Torets, Lyman, Kramatorsk, and Novopavlivka.
- Enemy artillery and mortar fire have affected several settlements, including Tymofiivka, Zaliznyy Most, Popivka, and Progres, causing significant disruptions.
- The Defense Forces have successfully struck at enemy concentrations, inflicting heavy losses and holding back enemy attacks across multiple fronts, including Pokrovsky and Orikhiv directions.
Current situation on the front on January 18
Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/18/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Today, the communities of the settlements of Tymofiivka, Kharkiv region; Zaliznyy Most, Chernihiv region; Popivka, Sosnivka, and Progres, Sumy region, were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops in the Vovchansk area five times.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Lozova, and Pishchane. Hlushkivka was hit by a CAB.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zeleny Hay, Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novoyehorivka, Novosadove, Novolubivka, and Zarichne. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Chasovy Yar and Stupochy. The enemy dropped two KABs on Markovo.
In the Toretsk direction, there were 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, and Shcherbinivka. Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled 10 of them, and fighting is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 32 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druge, Yelizavetivka, Promyn, Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Slovianka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 28 enemy attacks, four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked 12 times near Velyka Novoselka. Fighting continues. The enemy bombed Odradne, Rozlyv, Vesele, and Temyrivka with KABs.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupation forces carried out one assault on the positions of our troops in the Novodanylivka area.
Once, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to storm the positions of our defenders in the Dnieper direction.
The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five attacks by the invading forces today, and three clashes are currently underway. The enemy has launched 224 artillery strikes, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
personnel — about 817,160 (+1,340) people,
tanks — 9803 (+0) units,
armored combat vehicles — 20,394 (+13) units,
artillery systems — 22,040 (+21) units,
MLRS — 1262 (+0) units,
air defense systems — 1046 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 331 (+0) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 22579 (+13),
cruise missiles — 3049 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 34325 (+69) units,
special equipment — 3699 (+0)
Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two air defense systems of the Russian invaders, the General Staff notes.
