Poland demands acceleration of preparation of new EU sanctions package against Russia

The European Commission plans to begin consultations with EU countries on Tuesday, January 14, on the formation of the 16th package of sanctions against Russia for its criminal armed aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Poland is pushing for the swift implementation of a new EU sanctions package against Russia in response to the country's aggression towards Ukraine.
- Discussions are underway within the European Commission on potential sanctions, including bans on Russian gas imports and restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet.
- There are challenges anticipated in reaching a unanimous decision on the new sanctions package, with opposition likely from certain EU member states.
- Proposals for the 16th package of sanctions include targeting the Russian energy sector and extending sanctions to Russia's shadow fleet.
- The EU is exploring alternatives that mimic the impact of sanctions without requiring full unanimity, such as raising tariffs on specific agri-food products from Russia and Belarus.
What is known about the new EU sanctions package against Russia?
Poland, which currently holds the EU presidency, is demanding the final adoption of a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on the third anniversary of the criminal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian occupation army on February 24.
As part of the European Commission's consultations with representatives of the member states, the countries' ambassadors will present their own proposals regarding the points of the next package of sanctions.
Only after all proposals have been announced will the European Commission present its own vision of the content of the next sanctions package, which will have to be approved by all member states.
It is noted that difficult negotiations are expected, as the latest package of sanctions against Russia, adopted in December last year, turned out to be very weak due to the opposition of Hungary.
The publication's interlocutors note that this time, opposition is also expected, and not only from Hungary, but probably from Slovakia as well.
What could be the next EU sanctions against Russia?
Poland, together with a group of Scandinavian and Baltic countries, has already presented its proposals for the 16th package of sanctions. In particular, this group demanded to hit the Russian energy sector by introducing a ban on the import of Russian gas and liquefied gas.
These countries also want to extend sanctions to Russia's shadow fleet, that is, old, dilapidated ships that illegally transport Russian oil.
