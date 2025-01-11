Poland demands acceleration of preparation of new EU sanctions package against Russia

The European Commission plans to begin consultations with EU countries on Tuesday, January 14, on the formation of the 16th package of sanctions against Russia for its criminal armed aggression against Ukraine.

What is known about the new EU sanctions package against Russia?

Poland, which currently holds the EU presidency, is demanding the final adoption of a new package of anti-Russian sanctions on the third anniversary of the criminal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian occupation army on February 24.

As part of the European Commission's consultations with representatives of the member states, the countries' ambassadors will present their own proposals regarding the points of the next package of sanctions.

Only after all proposals have been announced will the European Commission present its own vision of the content of the next sanctions package, which will have to be approved by all member states.

European Commission

It is noted that difficult negotiations are expected, as the latest package of sanctions against Russia, adopted in December last year, turned out to be very weak due to the opposition of Hungary.

The publication's interlocutors note that this time, opposition is also expected, and not only from Hungary, but probably from Slovakia as well.

Other EU countries are increasingly having trouble imposing further sanctions, as they could hit their societies too hard. EU diplomats have the impression that a certain ceiling has been reached in decision-making on sanctions. The EU is therefore also considering restrictions that would have the same effect as sanctions but would not require unanimity, for example, increasing tariffs on some agri-food products from Russia and Belarus, the material notes. Share

What could be the next EU sanctions against Russia?

Poland, together with a group of Scandinavian and Baltic countries, has already presented its proposals for the 16th package of sanctions. In particular, this group demanded to hit the Russian energy sector by introducing a ban on the import of Russian gas and liquefied gas.

These countries also want to extend sanctions to Russia's shadow fleet, that is, old, dilapidated ships that illegally transport Russian oil.