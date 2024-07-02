Poland restores passage of Ukrainian lorries
Poland restores passage of Ukrainian lorries

State Customs Service of Ukraine
Poland restores passage of Ukrainian lorries
Due to the settlement of the situation on the border by the Polish side, Ukrainian vehicles can cross it again.

  • Since July 1, Poland stopped the passage of Ukrainian trucks without permits for international transportation, but this situation has been resolved.
  • Ukraine has already appealed to the European Commission due to blocking the passage of Ukrainian vehicles at the border with Poland.
  • The extension of the agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and the European Union for one year is an important factor in cooperation at the border.
  • Restoring the passage of Ukrainian trucks at the border with Poland will contribute to the improvement of international trade relations between the two countries.

The passage of Ukrainian lorries on the border with Poland has been restored

It is noted that the Polish side settled the issue of crossing the border by lorries with Ukrainian registration.

In this way, the passage of cargo vehicles through checkpoints on the border with the Republic of Poland, located in the area of activity of Lviv Customs, was restored.

What has preceded it

Since July 1, Poland has suspended the passage of Ukrainian cargo vehicles without permits for international cargo transportation.

From 00:00 on July 1, the Polish side at the checkpoints suspended the entry and exit from/to the Republic of Poland of Ukrainian freight vehicles that do not have permits for international freight transportation (permit or ECMT book).

As a reminder, Ukrainian carriers do not need any permits for two-way transportation on the border with Poland, and Ukraine has already appealed to the European Commission due to the blocking.

Ukraine and the European Union have extended the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight Transportation for another year with the possibility of extension.

