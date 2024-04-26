Poland to change asylum rules for Ukrainians with expired documents
Poland to change asylum rules for Ukrainians with expired documents

Poland
Source:  RMF FM

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland, Marcin Kerwinski, said that Poland will continue to provide protection for Ukrainian refugees.

Protection for Ukrainian refugees will continue in Poland

As previously reported, Ukrainian consulates in Poland stopped providing services to men of mobilization age (25-60 years old).

The head of the Ministry of the Interior of Poland was asked about ensuring the rights of young Ukrainians, for example, students, who may now also have difficulties with the formalities associated with their stay in Poland.

A special act governs all decisions regarding Ukrainian citizens living in Poland. We recently extended the validity of this law until June 30, and in a few days, we will submit a new version of this law that will regulate all these issues.

Marcin Kierwiński

Marcin Kierwiński

Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland

He added that Deputy Minister Macei Duszyk will decide on the current situation.

He also noted that Poland does not share data on refugees staying in Poland, "especially with the Ukrainian side".

Ukrainians of military age in Poland

The day before, Poland's Minister of Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh, said that Poland is ready, if necessary, to help Ukraine return men of the military age.

I think many Poles are outraged when they see young Ukrainian men in hotels and cafes and hear how much effort we have to make to help Ukraine.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

Minister of Defense of Poland

He did not specify how Poland can return men of conscription age to Ukraine.

As of January 2024, about 4.3 million Ukrainians live in the countries of the European Union. About 860,000 of them are adult men.

