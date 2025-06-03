Poland's new president Nawrocki revealed his plans for Ukraine
Poland's new president Nawrocki revealed his plans for Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, stressed that he expects to continue and develop a close partnership with Ukraine. In addition, he pointed to the importance of resolving complex historical issues between the two states.

Points of attention

  • Nawrocki's plans involve working towards a secure future together, emphasizing the need to address past conflicts and build a strong foundation for collaboration.
  • The future of Poland-Ukraine relations under Nawrocki's leadership holds promise for continued collaboration and partnership for the mutual benefit of both nations.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately congratulated his new colleague on his election victory.

Karol Navrotskyi responded to this with a separate statement:

I look forward to continuing our partnership, based on mutual respect and understanding. I believe this requires not only good dialogue, but also the resolution of long-standing historical issues.

Karol Navrotsky

Future President of Poland

In his opinion, it was Poland that got the role of one of Ukraine's most loyal allies in the face of Russian aggression.

Against this background, Navrosky added that official Warsaw was the most determined supporter of Ukraine and no other country understands this threat better than Poland.

The new head of state confirmed his willingness to continue working and strengthen relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.

I cherish the hope that we will continue to work together for the common good, to resolve the unresolved past and build a secure future together.

