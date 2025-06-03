The newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, stressed that he expects to continue and develop a close partnership with Ukraine. In addition, he pointed to the importance of resolving complex historical issues between the two states.

Navrotskyi revealed his plans for Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky immediately congratulated his new colleague on his election victory.

Karol Navrotskyi responded to this with a separate statement:

I look forward to continuing our partnership, based on mutual respect and understanding. I believe this requires not only good dialogue, but also the resolution of long-standing historical issues. Karol Navrotsky Future President of Poland

In his opinion, it was Poland that got the role of one of Ukraine's most loyal allies in the face of Russian aggression.

Against this background, Navrosky added that official Warsaw was the most determined supporter of Ukraine and no other country understands this threat better than Poland.

The new head of state confirmed his willingness to continue working and strengthen relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.