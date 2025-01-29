Polish authorities harshly criticized British King Charles III

Marcin Mastalerek, the chief of staff of Polish leader Andrzej Duda, criticized King Charles III of Great Britain for not mentioning the Poles who died there during a memorial service for the victims of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

British King's speech criticized in Warsaw

As Marcin Mastalerek frankly admitted, he and his family members "dislike" Charles III.

The head of the Polish President's Office drew attention to the fact that the King of Great Britain is unpopular in his country.

In his opinion, he rules "only because he was born and someone thought so."

Mastalerek does not hide that he considers himself an opponent of monarchies.

"I don't think that just because someone is born... they have to be king... King Charles III is simply unpopular in his own country, and in Poland he has gained at least a few people who will dislike him even more, for example, me and my family," he said. Share

What is known about the scandal surrounding the "Polish Nazis"?

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he has no intention of dismissing the head of the Ministry of Education, Barbara Nowacka.

What is important to understand is that during a speech on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the latter made a mistake and spoke about "Polish Nazis."

Her scandalous statement was made at an international conference in Krakow.

In the territory occupied by Germany, Polish Nazis built camps that were labor camps and then became mass extermination camps, — Barbara Nowacka unexpectedly stated to everyone. Share

Responding to this scandal, Donald Tusk stressed that he would not "draw any dramatic conclusions because of a slip of the tongue."