Marcin Mastalerek, the chief of staff of Polish leader Andrzej Duda, criticized King Charles III of Great Britain for not mentioning the Poles who died there during a memorial service for the victims of the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Points of attention
- President Duda's team criticizes Charles III for showing disrespect to Poles.
- Donald Tusk refused to dismiss the head of the Ministry of Education after her scandalous statement about "Polish Nazis."
British King's speech criticized in Warsaw
As Marcin Mastalerek frankly admitted, he and his family members "dislike" Charles III.
The head of the Polish President's Office drew attention to the fact that the King of Great Britain is unpopular in his country.
In his opinion, he rules "only because he was born and someone thought so."
Mastalerek does not hide that he considers himself an opponent of monarchies.
What is known about the scandal surrounding the "Polish Nazis"?
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he has no intention of dismissing the head of the Ministry of Education, Barbara Nowacka.
What is important to understand is that during a speech on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, the latter made a mistake and spoke about "Polish Nazis."
Her scandalous statement was made at an international conference in Krakow.
Responding to this scandal, Donald Tusk stressed that he would not "draw any dramatic conclusions because of a slip of the tongue."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-