Polish F-16s intercept two Russian Su-30 fighters over the Baltics

A group of Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 multi-role fighters in the Baltic Sea on April 24.

Russia provokes Poland in the skies over the Baltics

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on the social network X.

On April 24, another pair of F-16 fighters of the Polish Air Force (ed.) intercepted, visually identified and tracked two Su-30 multi-role combat aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft were flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with their transponders turned off. There was no violation of Polish airspace. Share

Bezpieczeństwo przestrzeni powietrznej pozostaje jednym z priorytetów #WojskoPolskie 🇵🇱.



Każdego dnia żołnierze Sił Zbrojnych RP utrzymują gotowość do natychmiastowej reakcji, zapewniając skuteczną ochronę polskiego nieba.



24 kwietnia 2026 r. para dyżurna myśliwców F-16 🇵🇱 Sił… pic.twitter.com/YdiHQniKfu — Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) April 24, 2026

As noted, such interceptions are a standard element of the airspace security system. Their purpose is to identify and control objects that do not comply with international aviation flight procedures.