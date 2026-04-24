Polish F-16s intercept two Russian Su-30 fighters over the Baltics

A group of Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 multi-role fighters in the Baltic Sea on April 24.
Points of attention
- Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 multi-role fighters in the Baltic Sea on April 24 without any violation of Polish airspace.
- Interceptions like these are a standard protocol to identify and control objects that do not follow international aviation flight procedures, ensuring ongoing situational assessment and airspace safety.
Russia provokes Poland in the skies over the Baltics
The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on the social network X.
Bezpieczeństwo przestrzeni powietrznej pozostaje jednym z priorytetów #WojskoPolskie 🇵🇱.— Dowództwo Operacyjne RSZ (@DowOperSZ) April 24, 2026
Każdego dnia żołnierze Sił Zbrojnych RP utrzymują gotowość do natychmiastowej reakcji, zapewniając skuteczną ochronę polskiego nieba.
24 kwietnia 2026 r. para dyżurna myśliwców F-16 🇵🇱 Sił… pic.twitter.com/YdiHQniKfu
As noted, such interceptions are a standard element of the airspace security system. Their purpose is to identify and control objects that do not comply with international aviation flight procedures.
These actions allow for ongoing situational assessment and maintain airspace safety.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-