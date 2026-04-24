Polish F-16s intercept two Russian Su-30 fighters over the Baltics
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Polish F-16s intercept two Russian Su-30 fighters over the Baltics

F-16
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

A group of Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 multi-role fighters in the Baltic Sea on April 24.

Points of attention

  • Polish F-16 fighter jets intercepted two Russian Su-30 multi-role fighters in the Baltic Sea on April 24 without any violation of Polish airspace.
  • Interceptions like these are a standard protocol to identify and control objects that do not follow international aviation flight procedures, ensuring ongoing situational assessment and airspace safety.

Russia provokes Poland in the skies over the Baltics

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported this on the social network X.

On April 24, another pair of F-16 fighters of the Polish Air Force (ed.) intercepted, visually identified and tracked two Su-30 multi-role combat aircraft over the Baltic Sea. The aircraft were flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with their transponders turned off. There was no violation of Polish airspace.

As noted, such interceptions are a standard element of the airspace security system. Their purpose is to identify and control objects that do not comply with international aviation flight procedures.

These actions allow for ongoing situational assessment and maintain airspace safety.

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