Polish farmers are preparing a new strike on the border with Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
The State Customs Service of Ukraine warns that on January 23, 2026, Polish farmers plan to strike from 11:00 to 15:30 Polish time in front of the Dolgobychów-Uhrynów checkpoint.

Points of attention

  • The State Customs Service of Ukraine has issued a warning regarding the strike, urging individuals to plan their travel accordingly on the specified date.
  • Both Ukrainian and Polish authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and smooth operation of border crossings during the planned strike.

Attention citizens and carriers! According to the Polish side, on January 23, Polish farmers plan to start a strike in front of the Dolgobychov-Uhryniv checkpoint, says an official statement published by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/UkraineCustoms

According to preliminary data, the blocking of the highway leading to the checkpoint from the adjacent side will last from 11:00 to 15:30 Polish time.

What is important to understand is that in general, agricultural producers in the neighboring country are announcing a protest action throughout the day, January 23.

Please take these circumstances into account and choose alternative border crossing points, the State Border Service of Ukraine adds.

Recall that Uhryniv is a checkpoint across the state border of Ukraine, located in the Lviv region, Sheptytskyi district, in the village of Uhryniv.

On the Polish side, there is a checkpoint called "Dolhobyczów".

The type of checkpoint is automobile. The status of the checkpoint is international.

