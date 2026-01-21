Polish farmers are preparing a new strike on the border with Ukraine

The State Customs Service of Ukraine warns that on January 23, 2026, Polish farmers plan to strike from 11:00 to 15:30 Polish time in front of the Dolgobychów-Uhrynów checkpoint.

Polish farmers resume strikes again

Attention citizens and carriers! According to the Polish side, on January 23, Polish farmers plan to start a strike in front of the Dolgobychov-Uhryniv checkpoint, says an official statement published by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/UkraineCustoms

According to preliminary data, the blocking of the highway leading to the checkpoint from the adjacent side will last from 11:00 to 15:30 Polish time.

What is important to understand is that in general, agricultural producers in the neighboring country are announcing a protest action throughout the day, January 23.

Please take these circumstances into account and choose alternative border crossing points, the State Border Service of Ukraine adds.

Recall that Uhryniv is a checkpoint across the state border of Ukraine, located in the Lviv region, Sheptytskyi district, in the village of Uhryniv.

On the Polish side, there is a checkpoint called "Dolhobyczów".