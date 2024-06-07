Polish president convenes National Security Council due to Belarus dictator Lukashenko's regime provocations

On June 6, Polish leader Andrzej Duda officially announced the convening of a meeting of the National Security Council. According to him, this decision was made against the background of recent events on the border with Belarus, where migration pressure has significantly increased, as well as the number of cases of attacks on border guards.

Poland is embarrassed by the new provocations of the Lukashenko's regime

The head of state made a loud statement about this send-off upon his arrival in Normandy on June 6.

Journalists asked the politician to comment on the incident involving the detention of three soldiers by the military police. As already mentioned earlier, the latter fired warning shots at refugees trying to cross the border from Belarus at the end of March and the beginning of April.

According to Andrzej Duda, the detention shocked him, and he does not understand why it was announced only now.

The President of Poland also drew attention to the fact that the reason for concern is not only this, but also attacks on Polish border guards who guard the border with Belarus.

In connection with what has been happening in connection with this recently and in recent months, I have decided to convene the National Security Council, - announced Andrzej Duda. Share

According to preliminary data, the meeting will occur next week, probably on Monday, June 10, as the country's European Parliament elections are still ongoing.

What is known about the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border

According to local journalists, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border has worsened in recent addition; it is emphasized that clashes between migrants and border guards began to break out regularly.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the restriction of access to the border zone after a border guard was stabbed with a knife in the area of the village of Dubyci Czerkovni at the end of May.