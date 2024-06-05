In Poland, the scandalous Ukrainophobic MP from the far-right "Confederation" party, Grzegorz Braun, removed the flag of Ukraine from one of the masts on the Kosciuszko Mound in Krakow.
Points of attention
- Pro-Russian MP Grzegorz Braun removed the Ukrainian flag from the Kosciuszko burial mound in Krakow and handed it over to the Ukrainian consulate.
- Brown's actions caused public outrage and highlighted his Ukrainophobic views.
- The destruction of the symbols of Ukraine and the promotion of pro-Russian ideas in Poland cause tension in the relations between the countries.
- After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian flag was flown on the Kosciuszko Mound as an expression of solidarity with Ukraine.
- The events surrounding the flag testify to the complexity of the political situation and relations between Ukraine and Poland.
Pro-Russian MP decided to hand over the flag to the Ukrainian consulate in Krakow
Grzegorz Braun is the candidate of the "Confederation" party in the elections to the European Parliament.
He noted that the flag was hanging in the "wrong place", so he would hand it over to the consulate in Krakow.
The post, marked with the hashtags #StopUkrainizacjiPolski ("Stop the Ukrainisation of Poland") and #ŻebyPolskaByłaPolska ("For Poland to be Poland"), is accompanied by a video showing the flag being removed from the flagpole.
Flagę UKR 🇺🇦, która znajdowała się w niewłaściwym miejscu👇, jako uczciwy znalazca przekazuję do konsulatu w Krakowie. #StopUkrainizacjiPolski #DrużynaBrauna #ŻebyPolskaByłaPolska 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/LlfQJXn0Jm— Grzegorz Braun (@GrzegorzBraun_) June 4, 2024
The Ukrainian flag was hoisted on the flagpole at Kosciuszko Mound shortly after the full-scale Russian invasion began. The Committee for the Protection of the Kosciuszko Mound unanimously adopted this decision on April 4, 2022, as reported on its website.
Polish MP Grzegorz Braun is known for his pro-Russian views
Brown has resorted to scandalous, in particular, Ukrainophobic actions against symbols that, in his opinion, should not appear in Polish public space, not for the first time.
In April 2022, he protested against the Sejm's decision to hang the Ukrainian flag on the building and declared that it was "indecent" to hang it in a place that belonged to his masters.
In addition, MP Braun is known for his pro-Russian views, and the Russian media often quotes him.
He turned out to be the only MP who, at the beginning of last year, did not vote in the Sejm for the resolution with an appeal to the EU and NATO to help Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation, and was also involved in an anti-Ukrainian rally in Warsaw, which no one came to.
In March of this year, the anti-Ukrainian party "Confederation", whose members were behind the protests of transporters on the border with Ukraine, came in third place in the electoral sympathies in Poland.
