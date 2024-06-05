In Poland, the scandalous Ukrainophobic MP from the far-right "Confederation" party, Grzegorz Braun, removed the flag of Ukraine from one of the masts on the Kosciuszko Mound in Krakow.

Pro-Russian MP decided to hand over the flag to the Ukrainian consulate in Krakow

Grzegorz Braun is the candidate of the "Confederation" party in the elections to the European Parliament.

He noted that the flag was hanging in the "wrong place", so he would hand it over to the consulate in Krakow.

The post, marked with the hashtags #StopUkrainizacjiPolski ("Stop the Ukrainisation of Poland") and #ŻebyPolskaByłaPolska ("For Poland to be Poland"), is accompanied by a video showing the flag being removed from the flagpole.

Flagę UKR 🇺🇦, która znajdowała się w niewłaściwym miejscu👇, jako uczciwy znalazca przekazuję do konsulatu w Krakowie. #StopUkrainizacjiPolski #DrużynaBrauna #ŻebyPolskaByłaPolska 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/LlfQJXn0Jm — Grzegorz Braun (@GrzegorzBraun_) June 4, 2024

The Ukrainian flag was hoisted on the flagpole at Kosciuszko Mound shortly after the full-scale Russian invasion began. The Committee for the Protection of the Kosciuszko Mound unanimously adopted this decision on April 4, 2022, as reported on its website.

During the Russian aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine, the flag of Ukraine could not fly here. On our national monument, it is a symbolic expression of the obvious solidarity of us, the Poles, with the Ukrainians, citizens of an independent state, who were unfairly met by the calamity of war, the committee said in a statement. Share

Polish MP Grzegorz Braun is known for his pro-Russian views

Brown has resorted to scandalous, in particular, Ukrainophobic actions against symbols that, in his opinion, should not appear in Polish public space, not for the first time.

In April 2022, he protested against the Sejm's decision to hang the Ukrainian flag on the building and declared that it was "indecent" to hang it in a place that belonged to his masters.

In addition, MP Braun is known for his pro-Russian views, and the Russian media often quotes him.

He turned out to be the only MP who, at the beginning of last year, did not vote in the Sejm for the resolution with an appeal to the EU and NATO to help Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation, and was also involved in an anti-Ukrainian rally in Warsaw, which no one came to.

In March of this year, the anti-Ukrainian party "Confederation", whose members were behind the protests of transporters on the border with Ukraine, came in third place in the electoral sympathies in Poland.