Political crisis in France. What Macron decided
French leader Emmanuel Macron has appointed Sébastien Le Corneille as prime minister for the second time, as the president attempts to address the political crisis gripping the country.

Points of attention

  • The political landscape in France is further complicated as the appointed Prime Minister, a Macron ally, resigned citing unmet conditions for governing the country.
  • Certain political parties, such as 'France Inconquered' and 'National Union', were excluded from meetings with Macron, as they advocate for the dissolution of parliament.

The Élysée Palace officially confirmed that Macron reappointed Le Corneille as Prime Minister late on the evening of October 10.

What is important to understand is that this happened after lengthy consultations with the main political forces in France.

In addition, it is noted that Macron ordered Le Corneille to form a government.

Journalists point out that the republic has plunged into an even deeper political crisis since October 6.

The main reason is that the appointed Prime Minister, Le Corneille, a Macron ally, resigned.

Commenting on his move, he admitted that he could not head the government when the conditions for governing the country were "not met."

On October 10, the French president convened meetings with the leaders of all French parties represented in parliament.

Among them were no representatives of the far-left "France Inconquered" and the far-right "National Union", because they advocate the dissolution of parliament.

