The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the internal Stability Plan will contain a clause on the policy of heroes. The president announced this in his evening address.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy announced the inclusion of a policy of heroes in Ukraine's Sustainability Plan, focusing on honoring the memory of war and the Ukrainian people's feats.
- The Sustainability Plan emphasizes the importance of creating Ukrainian cultural content to support the cultural community and strengthen connections with the global world.
- Ensuring a safe space, particularly in energy and weapons, is crucial for the stability and security of Ukraine according to the internal Resilience Plan.
- Emotions, art, and culture play a significant role in the political and security aspects of Ukraine's domestic stability efforts.
- The government is actively working on specific measures, including energy and information security, to enhance stability and security in Ukraine.
Zelensky announced another point of the Sustainability Plan
Had another meeting today to prepare our internal Resilience Plan — item on hero policy. The meeting was quite broad — not only the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, various government officials.
He emphasized the importance of making specific decisions regarding the memory of the war and the feat of the Ukrainian people and concrete proposals for the post-war period for Ukrainian soldiers.
Ukraine is working on an internal sustainability plan
According to Zelenskyi, on November 14, several points of the Sustainability Plan were worked out. It is about cultural sovereignty, cultural heritage, modern culture and cultural diplomacy. Zelenskyi also emphasized the need to create Ukrainian content and unify the cultural community in Ukraine for this purpose.
Also worked out the point of the internal Plan regarding security. Zelenskyi pointed out that a safe space is necessary for everyone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine have already worked on this. In addition, work was carried out on items related to energy and weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-