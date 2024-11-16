Politics of heroes. Zelensky announced another point of the Sustainability Plan

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the internal Stability Plan will contain a clause on the policy of heroes. The president announced this in his evening address.

Had another meeting today to prepare our internal Resilience Plan — item on hero policy. The meeting was quite broad — not only the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, various government officials.

He emphasized the importance of making specific decisions regarding the memory of the war and the feat of the Ukrainian people and concrete proposals for the post-war period for Ukrainian soldiers.

And this is just one of the many aspects in which the internal Stability Plan of Ukraine is interconnected with the Victory Plan, which we presented to the partners and which can be implemented by the partners themselves. Ukrainians prove every day with their courage and resilience that they can stop Russia. Courage and stability are also required from partners. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyi, on November 14, several points of the Sustainability Plan were worked out. It is about cultural sovereignty, cultural heritage, modern culture and cultural diplomacy. Zelenskyi also emphasized the need to create Ukrainian content and unify the cultural community in Ukraine for this purpose.

This is part of our strength and an element of guaranteeing Ukraine's ties with the global world. There are things that neither politicians, public figures, nor the information space are able to convey to others. But emotions do that. Art does that. Culture in general is a tool that works equally for humanity in different parts of the world. We have to give it much more government attention, and it will. Share

Also worked out the point of the internal Plan regarding security. Zelenskyi pointed out that a safe space is necessary for everyone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine have already worked on this. In addition, work was carried out on items related to energy and weapons.