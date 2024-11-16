Zelensky revealed the truth about the amount of American weapons provided
Ukraine will not receive everything promised by the allies

Ukraine will not receive everything promised by the allies
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine did not receive even half of the weapons that were officially allocated by the United States.

Points of attention

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits that Ukraine received only a part of the weapons promised by the USA.
  • From the president's statements, it becomes clear that Europe has given Ukraine no less aid than the United States
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the active increase in weapons production in the United States.

Ukraine will not receive everything promised by the allies

Now as for the huge aid (from the USA — ed.). Look, this money still needs to be delivered. If you asked me how much we got from this, I wouldn't go into details, because there are different reports from different institutions, both the Ministry of Defense and intelligence, etc. I would only say: we didn't get half of it.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this is an extremely important element — to voice who is helping Ukraine and how.

Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Europe has helped the Ukrainian people no less than the United States.

And this is an important element when we talk about gratitude. Every penny is important to survive, we are grateful for it. But we have to be honest... This is the kind of help we received. That's how it came to us. It was the weapons that arrived, the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

The USA began to actively build up its power

Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that American factories and plants have recently only increased production and increased the power of their army.

In many respects, they received answers from us...unfortunately, there were many losses, so they gained experience from the living example of another nation, and so did the Europeans.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

In response to a clarifying question from journalists, the head of state emphasized that he meant the supply of weapons.

When I say half, I mean less, I'm talking about guns. I negotiated a weapon. Of course, there is humanitarian aid, there is financial aid, there is directed financial aid to the budget, there are separate humanitarian programs directed to the regions. All this help, thanks to partners. In general, the aid was large from the very beginning of the war, — added Zelensky.

