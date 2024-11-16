According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine did not receive even half of the weapons that were officially allocated by the United States.
Points of attention
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy admits that Ukraine received only a part of the weapons promised by the USA.
- From the president's statements, it becomes clear that Europe has given Ukraine no less aid than the United States
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the active increase in weapons production in the United States.
Ukraine will not receive everything promised by the allies
According to the head of state, this is an extremely important element — to voice who is helping Ukraine and how.
Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Europe has helped the Ukrainian people no less than the United States.
The USA began to actively build up its power
Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that American factories and plants have recently only increased production and increased the power of their army.
In response to a clarifying question from journalists, the head of state emphasized that he meant the supply of weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-