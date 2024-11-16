According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine did not receive even half of the weapons that were officially allocated by the United States.

Ukraine will not receive everything promised by the allies

Now as for the huge aid (from the USA — ed.). Look, this money still needs to be delivered. If you asked me how much we got from this, I wouldn't go into details, because there are different reports from different institutions, both the Ministry of Defense and intelligence, etc. I would only say: we didn't get half of it. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, this is an extremely important element — to voice who is helping Ukraine and how.

Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Europe has helped the Ukrainian people no less than the United States.

And this is an important element when we talk about gratitude. Every penny is important to survive, we are grateful for it. But we have to be honest... This is the kind of help we received. That's how it came to us. It was the weapons that arrived, the Ukrainian leader emphasized. Share

The USA began to actively build up its power

Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that American factories and plants have recently only increased production and increased the power of their army.

In many respects, they received answers from us...unfortunately, there were many losses, so they gained experience from the living example of another nation, and so did the Europeans. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

In response to a clarifying question from journalists, the head of state emphasized that he meant the supply of weapons.