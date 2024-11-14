Zelensky announced the development of the Plan of Stability of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an evening video message on November 14, said that work is ongoing on the internal Sustainability Plan: there is already work done on items related to culture, security and energy.

According to him, several points of the Plan were worked out today. It is, in particular, about cultural sovereignty, cultural heritage, modern culture and cultural diplomacy. Zelensky also emphasized the need to create Ukrainian content and unify the cultural community in Ukraine for this purpose.

This is part of our strength and an element of guaranteeing Ukraine's ties with the global world. There are things that neither politicians, public figures, nor the information space can convey to others. But emotions do that. Art does that. Culture in general is a tool that works equally for humanity in different parts of the world. We have to give it much more government attention, and it will. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Also worked out the point of the internal Plan regarding security. Zelensky pointed out that a safe space is necessary for everyone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine have already worked on this. In addition, work was carried out on items related to energy and weapons.

In total, there are 10 points that will be presented next week, and for each point, together with Ukrainian civil society, together with everyone who is ready to supplement with rational ideas, with business, we will actually prepare a basic, doctrinal document for Ukraine, for our stability. With clear applications. Step by step How we will direct our internal capabilities for the sake of Ukrainian victory. Share

The situation at the front

Zelensky also said that on November 14 he listened to the report of the Central Committee of Sirsky on the situation at the front.