Zelensky announced the development of the Plan of Stability of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an evening video message on November 14, said that work is ongoing on the internal Sustainability Plan: there is already work done on items related to culture, security and energy.
Ukraine is working on an internal sustainability plan
According to him, several points of the Plan were worked out today. It is, in particular, about cultural sovereignty, cultural heritage, modern culture and cultural diplomacy. Zelensky also emphasized the need to create Ukrainian content and unify the cultural community in Ukraine for this purpose.
Also worked out the point of the internal Plan regarding security. Zelensky pointed out that a safe space is necessary for everyone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine have already worked on this. In addition, work was carried out on items related to energy and weapons.
The situation at the front
Zelensky also said that on November 14 he listened to the report of the Central Committee of Sirsky on the situation at the front.
Not only Donetsk region, but also the Kupyan direction, our soldiers worked very effectively there. I am grateful to everyone for their resilience. Southern directions. Kursk operation. I am proud of all our people, every unit that holds its ground and provides Ukraine with the opportunity to convince the world. Convince people that they should win. Exactly what Ukraine is fighting for.
