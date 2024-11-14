Zelensky announced the development of the Plan of Stability of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an evening video message on November 14, said that work is ongoing on the internal Sustainability Plan: there is already work done on items related to culture, security and energy.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky announced the development of Ukraine's internal Sustainability Plan emphasizing culture, security, and energy.
  • The plan includes points on cultural sovereignty, security measures, energy resources, and creating Ukrainian content to unify the cultural community.
  • The focus on cultural diplomacy is seen as crucial for Ukraine's global relations and ties with other nations.
  • The Sustainability Plan will involve collaboration with the public, business sectors, and civil society to create a foundational document for Ukrainian stability and victory.
  • President Zelensky highlighted the importance of a safe environment for all citizens, along with efforts in energy and weapons development to strengthen national security.

Ukraine is working on an internal sustainability plan

According to him, several points of the Plan were worked out today. It is, in particular, about cultural sovereignty, cultural heritage, modern culture and cultural diplomacy. Zelensky also emphasized the need to create Ukrainian content and unify the cultural community in Ukraine for this purpose.

This is part of our strength and an element of guaranteeing Ukraine's ties with the global world. There are things that neither politicians, public figures, nor the information space can convey to others. But emotions do that. Art does that. Culture in general is a tool that works equally for humanity in different parts of the world. We have to give it much more government attention, and it will.

Also worked out the point of the internal Plan regarding security. Zelensky pointed out that a safe space is necessary for everyone, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine have already worked on this. In addition, work was carried out on items related to energy and weapons.

In total, there are 10 points that will be presented next week, and for each point, together with Ukrainian civil society, together with everyone who is ready to supplement with rational ideas, with business, we will actually prepare a basic, doctrinal document for Ukraine, for our stability. With clear applications. Step by step How we will direct our internal capabilities for the sake of Ukrainian victory.

The situation at the front

Zelensky also said that on November 14 he listened to the report of the Central Committee of Sirsky on the situation at the front.

Not only Donetsk region, but also the Kupyan direction, our soldiers worked very effectively there. I am grateful to everyone for their resilience. Southern directions. Kursk operation. I am proud of all our people, every unit that holds its ground and provides Ukraine with the opportunity to convince the world. Convince people that they should win. Exactly what Ukraine is fighting for.

