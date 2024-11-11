There is a solution. Zelensky announced the preparation of a program to counter Russian guided aerial bombs

Ukraine is preparing a program to counter Russian guided aerial bombs. Technological solutions have already been proposed. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Zelensky has technological solutions for countering the KABs of the Russia

The head of state said that on November 11 he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

According to Zelensky, he heard reports on the further strengthening of air defense. It was decided to increase the number of mobile fire groups in the regions that are priority targets for the occupiers. Implementation of the Stavka's decision on better training and equipment for mobile fire groups is also ongoing.

There was a report on a comprehensive program against Russian KABs. There are promising technological solutions. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

He specified that another report concerned the current state of the Ukrainian missile program, in particular the development of its own guided aerial bombs. At the same time, he was informed about three-year contracts for manufacturers of drones and other types of weapons.

The President emphasized that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky had a great report at the Headquarters.

There is a decision of the head committee on the significant strengthening of difficult directions — Kurakhovsky and Pokrovsky. Share

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 900 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 500 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 30 missiles.

Last night, Russia terrorized Ukraine with more than 50 attack drones, and in a week it struck our various regions with more than 900 bombs, launched about 30 missiles and almost 500 "shaheeds". Most of these strikes were directed against civilian objects and critical infrastructure.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also emphasized that all these strikes would have been impossible if Ukraine had sufficient support from the world in obvious matters.