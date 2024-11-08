Zelensky announced a "winter support package" for Ukrainians
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelensky announced a "winter support package" for Ukrainians

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
New aid to Ukrainians from the state — what is known
Читати українською

During the traditional evening address, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the citizens of Ukraine will receive a package of aid for the winter period.

Points of attention

  • The government plans to reveal the details of the new state aid within the current month.
  • The initiatives of Zelenskyi and the government are aimed at ensuring the support of citizens and improving the well-being of the population even against the background of war.

New aid to Ukrainians from the state — what is known

According to the president, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is currently preparing new decisions, in particular for the winter support package for Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that they intend to present them already in November.

The government must help people who work in Ukraine and, of course, for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

It is worth paying attention to the fact that so far Volodymyr Zelenskyi has not disclosed the details of the promised assistance.

However, the head of state emphasized that he had already ordered the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to make a fixed supplement to all teaching staff of schools.

What is known about monthly extra payments for teachers

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on November 8, he and the CMU — acting on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi — decided to strengthen support for Ukrainian teachers.

From January 1, 2025, we will introduce a monthly "teacher supplement" to teachers' salaries in the amount of 1,000 hryvnias "in hand". From September 1, 2025, we will increase this payment to UAH 2,000 "in the hands" of each teacher, he said.

According to Denys Shmygal, this decision is part of the state's support for Ukrainian teachers who, despite the war and other difficulties, teach and educate young people.

In addition, the head of government expressed gratitude to education workers for their selfless work.

Thanks to you, even in spite of the war, hundreds of thousands of children can continue their studies and get a quality education, — concluded Denys Shmyhal.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden lifted another ban on Ukraine after Trump's victory
What is known about Biden's new decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland reacted to data on Trump's "peace plan"
Information about Trump's "peace plan" may be a fake

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?