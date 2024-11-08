Zelensky announced a "winter support package" for Ukrainians

During the traditional evening address, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the citizens of Ukraine will receive a package of aid for the winter period.

New aid to Ukrainians from the state — what is known

According to the president, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is currently preparing new decisions, in particular for the winter support package for Ukrainians.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that they intend to present them already in November.

The government must help people who work in Ukraine and, of course, for Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

It is worth paying attention to the fact that so far Volodymyr Zelenskyi has not disclosed the details of the promised assistance.

However, the head of state emphasized that he had already ordered the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to make a fixed supplement to all teaching staff of schools.

What is known about monthly extra payments for teachers

As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on November 8, he and the CMU — acting on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi — decided to strengthen support for Ukrainian teachers.

From January 1, 2025, we will introduce a monthly "teacher supplement" to teachers' salaries in the amount of 1,000 hryvnias "in hand". From September 1, 2025, we will increase this payment to UAH 2,000 "in the hands" of each teacher, he said. Share

According to Denys Shmygal, this decision is part of the state's support for Ukrainian teachers who, despite the war and other difficulties, teach and educate young people.

In addition, the head of government expressed gratitude to education workers for their selfless work.