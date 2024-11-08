Zelensky announced a "winter support package" for Ukrainians

During the traditional evening address, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the citizens of Ukraine will receive a package of aid for the winter period.
Points of attention
- The government plans to reveal the details of the new state aid within the current month.
- The initiatives of Zelenskyi and the government are aimed at ensuring the support of citizens and improving the well-being of the population even against the background of war.
New aid to Ukrainians from the state — what is known
According to the president, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is currently preparing new decisions, in particular for the winter support package for Ukrainians.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that they intend to present them already in November.
It is worth paying attention to the fact that so far Volodymyr Zelenskyi has not disclosed the details of the promised assistance.
However, the head of state emphasized that he had already ordered the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to make a fixed supplement to all teaching staff of schools.
What is known about monthly extra payments for teachers
As Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on November 8, he and the CMU — acting on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi — decided to strengthen support for Ukrainian teachers.
According to Denys Shmygal, this decision is part of the state's support for Ukrainian teachers who, despite the war and other difficulties, teach and educate young people.
In addition, the head of government expressed gratitude to education workers for their selfless work.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-