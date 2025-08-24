A new attack by Ukrainian drones has caused a fire at a Novatek terminal in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation. It is important to understand that it is engaged in the extraction of natural gas.

New “bavovna” covered the Leningrad region

According to Russian media, this is an attack on the Novatek terminal, which is located in the port of Ust-Luga.

Interestingly, the official cause of the fire is currently being cited as "falling drone debris." They were shot down over the region on the morning of August 24.

Local authorities claim that there are no injuries.

In addition, it is emphasized that the fuel tanks were not affected by the fire.

Also at night, a Ukrainian drone was allegedly shot down near the Kursk nuclear power plant, damaging a transformer.

In Syzran, Samara Oblast, local authorities say Ukrainian drones "attacked an industrial enterprise." According to the Astra Telegram channel, the strike targeted the Syzran oil refinery. Share

Photo: meduzalive/131220

We also cannot ignore the fact that several airports in the Russian Federation have interrupted their operations.

According to the latest data, more than 60 flights have been delayed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo.

Moreover, it is indicated that the airport operates with restrictions for almost 24 hours.