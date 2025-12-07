Power outages up to 16 hours a day. What Ukrenergo predicts
Ukrenergo described the situation in the power system
Source:  Telethon "United News"

It will take weeks to stabilize the energy supply situation after the Russian attacks on the night of December 6. Vitaliy Zaychenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, emphasizes that right now, most regions are experiencing outages of up to 12-16 hours a day.

Points of attention

  • NPC Ukrenergo highlights the shift from predicted 4-8 hours of daily outages to the current reality of up to 16-hour outages post the new massive attacks on December 6.
  • Ukrainians are urged to reduce energy consumption to the minimum level and optimize usage by prioritizing energy-efficient appliances and utilizing high-energy devices during optimal periods.

According to Zaichenko, as of today, the most difficult situation with energy supply is observed in the frontline regions of Ukraine — emergency shutdowns are being used there.

As for other regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are in effect there.

The Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo emphasizes: if on December 5, outages of 4-8 hours per day were still predicted, then on December 6 — after new massive attacks — in most regions, outages last up to 12 and even up to 16 hours per day.

The situation is quite difficult… We are no longer talking about days, we are talking about weeks when we will need to recover,” Vitaliy Zaichenko warned.

In light of recent events, he strongly urged Ukrainians to "reduce their consumption to the lowest possible level."

What is important to understand is that you need to leave only the most energy-efficient appliances and use the most energy-intensive ones at night or during periods when the weather is very sunny outside.

