Power outages up to 16 hours a day. What Ukrenergo predicts

It will take weeks to stabilize the energy supply situation after the Russian attacks on the night of December 6. Vitaliy Zaychenko, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, emphasizes that right now, most regions are experiencing outages of up to 12-16 hours a day.

Ukrenergo described the situation in the power system

According to Zaichenko, as of today, the most difficult situation with energy supply is observed in the frontline regions of Ukraine — emergency shutdowns are being used there.

As for other regions of Ukraine, hourly outage schedules are in effect there.

The Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo emphasizes: if on December 5, outages of 4-8 hours per day were still predicted, then on December 6 — after new massive attacks — in most regions, outages last up to 12 and even up to 16 hours per day.

The situation is quite difficult… We are no longer talking about days, we are talking about weeks when we will need to recover," Vitaliy Zaichenko warned.

In light of recent events, he strongly urged Ukrainians to "reduce their consumption to the lowest possible level."