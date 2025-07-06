Powerful explosion in Kyiv. What is known so far

On July 6, a loud explosion thundered in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital of Ukraine, sending a column of black smoke into the sky. It happened near CHP-6. According to preliminary data, a tanker exploded in the hangar of a commercial enterprise.

What is known about the explosion in Kyiv?

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko immediately made a statement on this matter.

The explosion that Telegram channels are currently reporting has nothing to do with CHP-6. Previously, a tank with fuel and lubricants exploded in the hangar of a commercial enterprise near the CHP. There are currently no injuries. Emergency services are on site. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

In addition, the head of the Kyiv City Electricity Authority, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that power supply to residential buildings on several streets on the Left Bank of Kyiv has disappeared.

He also emphasized that the information about the explosion at CHPP-6 is not true.

According to Tkachenko, the fire that broke out on site has already been brought under control.

At 5:29 p.m., the KMVA announced that power supply had been restored.