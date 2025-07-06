Powerful explosion in Kyiv. What is known so far

On July 6, a loud explosion thundered in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital of Ukraine, sending a column of black smoke into the sky. It happened near CHP-6. According to preliminary data, a tanker exploded in the hangar of a commercial enterprise.
Points of attention
- Emergency services are on site, and the fire resulting from the explosion has been brought under control.
- Power supply disruptions in residential areas were reported but later restored by the authorities.
What is known about the explosion in Kyiv?
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko immediately made a statement on this matter.
In addition, the head of the Kyiv City Electricity Authority, Timur Tkachenko, officially confirmed that power supply to residential buildings on several streets on the Left Bank of Kyiv has disappeared.
He also emphasized that the information about the explosion at CHPP-6 is not true.
According to Tkachenko, the fire that broke out on site has already been brought under control.
At 5:29 p.m., the KMVA announced that power supply had been restored.
