The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the morning of July 6, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the city of Kremenchuk. A UAV hit the building of the district CCC and the SP.
Points of attention
- This was the third attack on Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices in a week, highlighting Russia's efforts to disrupt mobilization processes in Ukraine.
- The frequency of attacks on Ukrainian CCCs underscores the ongoing threat faced by the country and the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.
What is known about the situation in Kremenchuk?
According to rescuers, as a result of the enemy attack, a large-scale fire broke out on an area of 700 square meters in a two-story building.
As of 2:05 p.m., the fire was brought under control.
According to preliminary data, one person was injured. In addition, it is noted that 14 houses and 5 cars were damaged.
The State Emergency Service emphasizes that data on the victims is being clarified.
What is important to understand is that the attack by Russian invaders on the CCC in Kremenchuk, which took place on the morning of July 6, was the third such attack on Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices in a week.
Recent events once again confirm the fact that the aggressor country Russia is doing everything possible to hinder mobilization processes in Ukraine.
