The Russian attack on the CCC in Kremenchuk — known consequences

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that on the morning of July 6, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the city of Kremenchuk. A UAV hit the building of the district CCC and the SP.

What is known about the situation in Kremenchuk?

According to rescuers, as a result of the enemy attack, a large-scale fire broke out on an area of 700 square meters in a two-story building.

As of 2:05 p.m., the fire was brought under control.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured. In addition, it is noted that 14 houses and 5 cars were damaged.

22 pieces of equipment and 87 rescuers were involved in the liquidation of the consequences. Psychologists, pyrotechnicians of the State Emergency Service and other services are working on the scene.

The State Emergency Service emphasizes that data on the victims is being clarified.

What is important to understand is that the attack by Russian invaders on the CCC in Kremenchuk, which took place on the morning of July 6, was the third such attack on Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices in a week.