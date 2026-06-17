Preparations have started in the EU to open 2-6 clusters for Ukraine's accession

On June 17, the Council of the European Union began considering the results of the screening of all unopened clusters for Ukraine and Moldova (from 2 to 6). That is, in fact, it is about the start of official preparations for their opening.

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU

This is reported by Ukrainian journalists, citing their anonymous sources in official Brussels.

According to insiders, the convening of the EU Council Working Group on EU Enlargement (COELA), which deals with this issue, involves the involvement of specialists from all 27 EU member states.

In fact, it was on June 17 that the official technical preparation of clusters 2-6 for their opening began, as well as their detailed discussion among European diplomats.

The next stage of work is planned to assess the screening results and formally approve them at a meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (COREPER).

According to preliminary data, discussions on this issue will start next week.