Russia is expanding the Engels-2 air base, the main center of strategic aviation, from where missile-carrying aircraft are launched to strike Ukraine.
Russia expands Engels-2 airbase for new strikes on Ukraine
This was reported by the Aratta special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
It is from the Engels-2 that the Russian Federation is carrying out massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier, Ukrainian drones had already hit the facility, destroying dozens of cruise missiles and fuel depots - explosions could be heard even in Saratov.
Active construction shows that Russia is preparing for new waves of strikes. Ukraine needs to build up its own deep strike capabilities — drones, long-range missiles, and precision weapons — to strike at such bases in advance.
