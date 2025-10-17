Preparing for new strikes on Ukraine. Russia expands Engels-2 airbase
Preparing for new strikes on Ukraine. Russia expands Engels-2 airbase

Russia is expanding the Engels-2 air base, the main center of strategic aviation, from where missile-carrying aircraft are launched to strike Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Russia is expanding the Engels-2 air base, the main center for strategic aviation, in preparation for new strikes on Ukraine, with 12 new parking lots being constructed for various types of aircraft.
  • The Aratta Special Unit of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported active construction work at the airbase, signaling Russia's intent to launch massive attacks on Ukrainian cities.
  • Ukraine must bolster its deep strike capabilities, including drones, long-range missiles, and precision weapons, to preemptively target bases like Engels-2 and counter the escalating threat.

Russia expands Engels-2 airbase for new strikes on Ukraine

This was reported by the Aratta special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In the northern part of the base, concrete pouring and preparation of 12 new parking lots for Tu-95MS, Tu-160, Su-34, and Su-35 aircraft are underway.

It is from the Engels-2 that the Russian Federation is carrying out massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier, Ukrainian drones had already hit the facility, destroying dozens of cruise missiles and fuel depots - explosions could be heard even in Saratov.

Active construction shows that Russia is preparing for new waves of strikes. Ukraine needs to build up its own deep strike capabilities — drones, long-range missiles, and precision weapons — to strike at such bases in advance.

