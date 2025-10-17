Preparing for new strikes on Ukraine. Russia expands Engels-2 airbase

Russia is expanding the Engels-2 air base, the main center of strategic aviation, from where missile-carrying aircraft are launched to strike Ukraine.

Russia expands Engels-2 airbase for new strikes on Ukraine

This was reported by the Aratta special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In the northern part of the base, concrete pouring and preparation of 12 new parking lots for Tu-95MS, Tu-160, Su-34, and Su-35 aircraft are underway. Share

It is from the Engels-2 that the Russian Federation is carrying out massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. Earlier, Ukrainian drones had already hit the facility, destroying dozens of cruise missiles and fuel depots - explosions could be heard even in Saratov.