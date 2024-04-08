Prime Minister of Japan announced a historic moment

According to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, events in the international arena push the world and his country to decisive and unexpected actions.

What decision did Japan dare to make?

The politician officially confirmed that the government of his country decided to change its defense position.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Fumio Kishida's loud statement was made on the eve of his meeting with the American leader Joe Biden.

As we witness Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the ongoing situation in the Middle East, as well as the situation in East Asia, we are facing a historic turning point. That is why Japan has decided to fundamentally strengthen its defense potential, and we have significantly changed Japan's security policy on these fronts, - emphasized the head of the Japanese government. Share

Fumio Kishida also said that his team is closely monitoring the exchange of equipment between North Korea and Russia.

He drew attention to the fact that this cooperation is "disturbing from the point of view of international order and stability."

Japan and the USA are strengthening their relations

According to Fumio Kisida, the relationship between his country and the States has become stronger than ever before.

He also suggested that this dynamic will not be changed by the results of the US presidential elections.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that from the moment Kisida took office, he advocates unwavering commitment to Ukraine and close support of the position of the G7 countries in relation to Russia.