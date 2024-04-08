Prime Minister of Japan announced a historic moment
Category
World
Publication date

Prime Minister of Japan announced a historic moment

Fumio Kishida
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, events in the international arena push the world and his country to decisive and unexpected actions.

What decision did Japan dare to make?

The politician officially confirmed that the government of his country decided to change its defense position.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that Fumio Kishida's loud statement was made on the eve of his meeting with the American leader Joe Biden.

As we witness Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the ongoing situation in the Middle East, as well as the situation in East Asia, we are facing a historic turning point. That is why Japan has decided to fundamentally strengthen its defense potential, and we have significantly changed Japan's security policy on these fronts, - emphasized the head of the Japanese government.

Fumio Kishida also said that his team is closely monitoring the exchange of equipment between North Korea and Russia.

He drew attention to the fact that this cooperation is "disturbing from the point of view of international order and stability."

Japan and the USA are strengthening their relations

According to Fumio Kisida, the relationship between his country and the States has become stronger than ever before.

He also suggested that this dynamic will not be changed by the results of the US presidential elections.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that from the moment Kisida took office, he advocates unwavering commitment to Ukraine and close support of the position of the G7 countries in relation to Russia.

The ties are important to Japan as the Russian and Chinese militaries conduct joint military exercises in the region and North Korea is now accused by the G7 of supplying Moscow with weapons for use in its war in Ukraine, raising global concerns about the emergence of an axis between the three countries. which have strained relations with the United States.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Japan to provide $12.1 billion in aid to Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Shmyhal and Kishida
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Japan is building underground shelters on islands near Taiwan amid a military threat from China
underground shelters
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Japan bans export of over 150 goods to Russia
Japan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?