On May 8, it became officially known that the Bulgarian parliament had approved the composition and structure of the new government: it will be led by the country's former president, Rumen Radev. He is known for his pro-Russian views and desire to restore relations with Moscow.
Points of attention
- The new government includes key figures such as Velislava Petrova-Chamova as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dimitar Stoyanov as Minister of Defense.
- Radev's presidency from 2017 to 2026 and his public statements have shaped the political landscape in Bulgaria.
Rumen Radev became the head of the Bulgarian government
What is important to understand is that 124 people's representatives voted for the candidacy of the Prime Minister and the structure of the Council of Ministers — all from the political force "Progressive Bulgaria".
70 deputies did not support this decision, and 36 abstained.
A little later, the newly elected Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Ministers, and ministers took the oath in parliament.
In addition, it is noted that Velislava Petrova-Chamova became the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new government, and Dimitar Stoyanov became the Minister of Defense.
As mentioned earlier, Radev served as President of Bulgaria from 2017 to 2026.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-