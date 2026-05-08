The OPU revealed the content of Zelensky's new message to Putin

The Office of the President of Ukraine has officially confirmed the information that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is to deliver a message from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Office of the President of Ukraine has made it clear that this is true.

What exactly did Zelensky ask Putin to convey?

As mentioned earlier, State Secretary of the Slovak Foreign Ministry Rastislav Chovanec told the media that Robert Fico should deliver a message from the Ukrainian leader to Putin during his visit to Moscow.

They say Volodymyr Zelensky himself asked him about this.

A little later, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn officially confirmed to journalists that this was indeed the case.

Against this background, he recalled the recent negotiations between Fico and Zelensky.

According to Lytvyn, this time the focus of attention of the parties was precisely "diplomatic positions and prospects."