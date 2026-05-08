The OPU revealed the content of Zelensky's new message to Putin
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Politics
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The OPU revealed the content of Zelensky's new message to Putin

What exactly did Zelensky ask Putin to convey?
Читати українською
Source:  European truth

The Office of the President of Ukraine has officially confirmed the information that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is to deliver a message from Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Office of the President of Ukraine has made it clear that this is true.

Points of attention

  • The importance lies in the diplomatic efforts to find worthy solutions for resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's role in delivering the message underscores the collaborative approach towards seeking peace in the region.

What exactly did Zelensky ask Putin to convey?

As mentioned earlier, State Secretary of the Slovak Foreign Ministry Rastislav Chovanec told the media that Robert Fico should deliver a message from the Ukrainian leader to Putin during his visit to Moscow.

They say Volodymyr Zelensky himself asked him about this.

A little later, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn officially confirmed to journalists that this was indeed the case.

Against this background, he recalled the recent negotiations between Fico and Zelensky.

According to Lytvyn, this time the focus of attention of the parties was precisely "diplomatic positions and prospects."

And in particular, Prime Minister Fico asked — what is Ukraine's attitude? The President answered him that we want the war to end, we need worthy solutions for this, and Ukraine is ready to meet at the level of leaders in a meaningful format so that there are exactly such solutions. Fico will probably communicate in this vein, — Lytvyn explained to journalists.

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