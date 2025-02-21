The New York Post, a conservative American publication that is a frequent reader of US President Donald Trump, has published an editorial that emphasizes that the real dictator is Vladimir Putin. In this way, the journalists decided to address the American leader after his scandalous statements.
Points of attention
- The New York Post's editorial reflects the importance of supporting Ukraine's fight for existence and highlighting the differences between Putin's dictatorship and Zelensky's democratic leadership.
- Understanding the complexities of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is crucial in shaping accurate perceptions of the political landscape in the region and the roles of key leaders.
The New York Post stood up for Ukraine
The February 21 issue of The New York Post was published with a large portrait of Vladimir Putin on the front page and the headline: "President Trump: This is who the dictator is."
This article consists of 10 facts about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
The first and most important fact is that it was Putin who started this war, and Ukraine is the victim of the aggressor.
As for Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not a dictator, but a politician who won the 2019 presidential election, which was relatively free and fair.
In addition, it is noted that the approval rating of the President of Ukraine is 57%, not the 4% that Trump claimed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-