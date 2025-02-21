Pro-Trump publication The New York Post sided with Ukraine and Zelensky
Source: The New York Post

The New York Post, a conservative American publication that is a frequent reader of US President Donald Trump, has published an editorial that emphasizes that the real dictator is Vladimir Putin. In this way, the journalists decided to address the American leader after his scandalous statements.

  • The New York Post's editorial reflects the importance of supporting Ukraine's fight for existence and highlighting the differences between Putin's dictatorship and Zelensky's democratic leadership.
  • Understanding the complexities of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is crucial in shaping accurate perceptions of the political landscape in the region and the roles of key leaders.

The New York Post stood up for Ukraine

The February 21 issue of The New York Post was published with a large portrait of Vladimir Putin on the front page and the headline: "President Trump: This is who the dictator is."

Photo: screenshot

This article consists of 10 facts about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

The first and most important fact is that it was Putin who started this war, and Ukraine is the victim of the aggressor.

Putin has ruled Russia with a KGB iron fist since coming to power in 1999. He has ruthlessly suppressed independent media, put an end to free and fair elections, crushed civil society, and assassinated his political opponents, journalists remind Trump.

As for Volodymyr Zelensky, he is not a dictator, but a politician who won the 2019 presidential election, which was relatively free and fair.

In addition, it is noted that the approval rating of the President of Ukraine is 57%, not the 4% that Trump claimed.

Unlike Russia, Ukraine has an active independent media outlet that holds the government accountable — despite claims to the contrary from internet trolls and Russian bots, the article says.

