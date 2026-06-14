Production of MSFV armored vehicles for Ukraine has started in the USA

The production of 65 MSFV (Mobile Strike Force Vehicle) mobile strike vehicles has already begun in the US state of Louisiana. All of this equipment will be delivered to the Ukrainian Defense Forces in 2028.

MSFV armored vehicles for Ukraine — what is known about them

The official start of production was announced by the American defense company Textron Systems .

This process began within the framework of the US Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

According to experts' estimates, this is a contract worth $163.4 million. It is intended to be fully implemented no later than November 2028.

Sixty-five MSFVs will be delivered to Ukraine to support its defense ground forces, providing improved protection and maneuverability on the battlefield. The resumption of active production reflects months of preparation, coordination, and production readiness to meet production requirements, Textron Systems said. Share

What is important to understand is that the MSFV is an improved version of the M1117 Guardian armored vehicle, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces previously received from the United States.

According to the developers, in the new modification they significantly strengthened the protection and also lengthened the hull.