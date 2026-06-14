Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not know the whole truth about the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the numerous defeats of the Russian army on the front. Despite this, recently documents have begun to arrive on his desk indicating that the situation in the aggressor country is getting out of the Kremlin's control.
Points of attention
- The documents reaching Putin's desk forecast a continuous rise in dissatisfaction among Russians, posing challenges as parliamentary elections approach in September.
- The situation is expected to further escalate with potential events in June, July, and August, adding to the instability in the Russian Federation.
Putin is losing control of the situation in Russia
The documents that made their way to the Kremlin head ended up at the disposal of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the latter, the dictator finally began to realize the real consequences of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
Moreover, it is indicated that the support index for United Russia continues to decline rapidly.
For the Kremlin, this means the need for much greater falsifications.
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