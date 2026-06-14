Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not know the whole truth about the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as the numerous defeats of the Russian army on the front. Despite this, recently documents have begun to arrive on his desk indicating that the situation in the aggressor country is getting out of the Kremlin's control.

Putin is losing control of the situation in Russia

The documents that made their way to the Kremlin head ended up at the disposal of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the latter, the dictator finally began to realize the real consequences of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

We understand that Putin is rarely given completely truthful information without embellishment. But even what he sees in the documents that reach him still allows him to draw conclusions. In particular, the so-called forecast indicators of Russians' dissatisfaction with Putin will continue to grow steadily, and he has already begun to be accustomed to the idea that the growth of dissatisfaction will not be stopped and this indicator will not "reach a plateau" until September, when parliamentary elections are scheduled in Russia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Moreover, it is indicated that the support index for United Russia continues to decline rapidly.

For the Kremlin, this means the need for much greater falsifications.

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

"They also report a significant increase in protest sentiment in Russian regions. We believe that these reports do not even take into account potential events in June, July, and August, which cannot but have an additional impact on the situation in Russia," Zelensky explained. Share