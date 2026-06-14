Russia launched 1,920 drones and 1,790 CABs over Ukraine in just one week
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Ukraine
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Russia launched 1,920 drones and 1,790 CABs over Ukraine in just one week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror on June 8-14
Читати українською

On June 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror in the war against Ukraine over the past week. As the president noted, the enemy continues to strike hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, attacking civilian infrastructure daily.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy stresses the importance of securing concrete decisions and support from international allies to end the war with dignity and ensure Ukraine's safety.
  • The G7, EU, and NATO summits are crucial platforms where Ukraine aims to garner essential backing to combat Russian terror and safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror on June 8-14

Russia has been launching hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, attacking our civilian infrastructure daily. This week alone, the Russians have launched 1,920 strike drones, 1,790 guided bombs, and 17 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, there should be more resistance to these attacks.

Against this backdrop, he announced preparations for meetings with allies to strengthen our defense against this Russian terror. For example, the G7, EU, and NATO summits will soon take place.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important that these negotiations end with concrete decisions.

We look forward to meaningful meetings with partners. First of all, we need support for air defense and our long-range capabilities, expanding cooperation in the Drone Deals format, and further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. We must end this war with dignity and with guaranteed security, the president added.

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