Russia launched 1,920 drones and 1,790 CABs over Ukraine in just one week

On June 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror in the war against Ukraine over the past week. As the president noted, the enemy continues to strike hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, attacking civilian infrastructure daily.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy stresses the importance of securing concrete decisions and support from international allies to end the war with dignity and ensure Ukraine's safety.
- The G7, EU, and NATO summits are crucial platforms where Ukraine aims to garner essential backing to combat Russian terror and safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror on June 8-14
According to the head of state, there should be more resistance to these attacks.
Against this backdrop, he announced preparations for meetings with allies to strengthen our defense against this Russian terror. For example, the G7, EU, and NATO summits will soon take place.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important that these negotiations end with concrete decisions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-