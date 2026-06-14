Russia launched 1,920 drones and 1,790 CABs over Ukraine in just one week

On June 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror in the war against Ukraine over the past week. As the president noted, the enemy continues to strike hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, attacking civilian infrastructure daily.

Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror on June 8-14

Russia has been launching hundreds of strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities, attacking our civilian infrastructure daily. This week alone, the Russians have launched 1,920 strike drones, 1,790 guided bombs, and 17 missiles of various types into Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, there should be more resistance to these attacks.

Against this backdrop, he announced preparations for meetings with allies to strengthen our defense against this Russian terror. For example, the G7, EU, and NATO summits will soon take place.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that it is extremely important that these negotiations end with concrete decisions.