Protesters against the so-called investment agreement with the aggressor country Russia in the territory of self-proclaimed Abkhazia in Sukhum broke into the parliament building.

What is happening on the territory of the Russian-occupied Georgian region of Abkhazia

Protests on the territory of Abkhazia broke out due to the intentions of the local authorities, controlled by the aggressor country, to sign a so-called "investment agreement" with the Russian government, which would provide Russian companies with wide opportunities in the field of construction and land use.

The document provides for a number of benefits for large Russian investors, but the main concerns of the opposition are caused by the article on the transfer of land plots to the ownership of Russian companies.

According to local media and social media users, protesters are taking control of the entire complex of government buildings of the self-proclaimed republic.

At the same time, part of the local security forces went over to the side of the protesters.

The mass media also report on the preparation by the leadership of the self-proclaimed republic of a document on the withdrawal from the parliament of the investment agreement with Russia.

However, the protestors say they will not leave the parliament building and demand the resignation of the so-called president Aslan Bzhaniya.

The agreement on investment activities between Abkhazia and Russia gives Russian companies the right to invest in construction projects. The "government" considers this project allegedly as a "stimulus for the local economy". However, its opponents consider the agreement a surrender of Abkhazia's interests.

What is happening in self-proclaimed Abkhazia

It is noted that the protests in Abkhazia were preceded by a number of arrests of local activists who opposed the signing of the so-called "investment" agreement with Russia.

On the night of November 12-13, outraged citizens blocked the bridges leading to the capital of the region, Sukhumi.

After several unsuccessful attempts by the security forces to break through the blockade at the expense of local security forces, the authorities agreed to release the detained activists.

On November 15, the residents of the region, who oppose the agreement with Russia, gathered under the parliament building and, without waiting for countermeasures from the authorities, went on an assault.

Currently, in the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the opposition is negotiating with the members of the parliament, who are supposed to hold an emergency session and decide on the resignation of the president. The whereabouts of the president and the government are unknown.