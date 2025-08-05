"Public execution." Putin's henchman sentenced to 7 years in prison in Moldova
Category
World
Publication date

"Public execution." Putin's henchman sentenced to 7 years in prison in Moldova

Putin's Hutsul henchman loses court case
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In Moldova, a court sentenced the scandalous head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evgenia Hutsul, to 7 years in prison in a case involving illegal financing of the pro-Russian Shor party.

Points of attention

  • Despite the verdict, Hutsul's lawyer plans to appeal the decision, emphasizing the lack of concrete evidence and calling the trial a 'public execution.'
  • The outcome of this case highlights the political tensions in Moldova and the legal repercussions for individuals associated with illegal financing and pro-Russian activities.

Putin's Hutsul henchman loses court case

As reported by TV8 , the Buiucani district court of Chisinau announced a high-profile decision in this case.

Not only Hutsul, but also the former secretary of the party's central office, Svitlana Popan, will pay for her pro-Russian activities.

What is important to understand is that the latter will spend slightly less time behind bars — 6 years.

Journalists note that neither Putin's ally nor Svetlana Popan commented on their sentences. They were escorted out of the courtroom by police.

Vladimir Putin and Yevgenia Hutsul

This is not a trial, but a public execution... I can't say that there is evidence, there is fiction," lawyer Hutsul Serhiy Moraru cynically complains.

According to him, this decision will be appealed to the Court of Appeal.

As previously mentioned, Yevgenia Hutsul is accused of systematically importing funds from Russia to finance the activities of the party of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor during 2019-2022.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
They didn't wait for Russia — Moldova lends gas to unrecognized Transnistria
gas
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Moldova began supplying gas to unrecognized Transnistria on credit
Moldova began supplying gas to unrecognized Transnistria on credit
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Moldova demands Putin withdraw troops from Transnistria
Moldova will seek the de-occupation of Transnistria

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?