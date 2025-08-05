In Moldova, a court sentenced the scandalous head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evgenia Hutsul, to 7 years in prison in a case involving illegal financing of the pro-Russian Shor party.

Putin's Hutsul henchman loses court case

As reported by TV8 , the Buiucani district court of Chisinau announced a high-profile decision in this case.

Not only Hutsul, but also the former secretary of the party's central office, Svitlana Popan, will pay for her pro-Russian activities.

What is important to understand is that the latter will spend slightly less time behind bars — 6 years.

Journalists note that neither Putin's ally nor Svetlana Popan commented on their sentences. They were escorted out of the courtroom by police.

Vladimir Putin and Yevgenia Hutsul

This is not a trial, but a public execution... I can't say that there is evidence, there is fiction," lawyer Hutsul Serhiy Moraru cynically complains. Share

According to him, this decision will be appealed to the Court of Appeal.