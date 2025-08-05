In Moldova, a court sentenced the scandalous head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Evgenia Hutsul, to 7 years in prison in a case involving illegal financing of the pro-Russian Shor party.
Points of attention
- Despite the verdict, Hutsul's lawyer plans to appeal the decision, emphasizing the lack of concrete evidence and calling the trial a 'public execution.'
- The outcome of this case highlights the political tensions in Moldova and the legal repercussions for individuals associated with illegal financing and pro-Russian activities.
Putin's Hutsul henchman loses court case
As reported by TV8 , the Buiucani district court of Chisinau announced a high-profile decision in this case.
Not only Hutsul, but also the former secretary of the party's central office, Svitlana Popan, will pay for her pro-Russian activities.
What is important to understand is that the latter will spend slightly less time behind bars — 6 years.
Journalists note that neither Putin's ally nor Svetlana Popan commented on their sentences. They were escorted out of the courtroom by police.
According to him, this decision will be appealed to the Court of Appeal.
As previously mentioned, Yevgenia Hutsul is accused of systematically importing funds from Russia to finance the activities of the party of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor during 2019-2022.
