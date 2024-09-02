Russian dictator Vladimir Putin again accused Ukraine of not wanting to end the war. The illegitimate president stated that the Russian Federation allegedly did not refuse peace negotiations.

Putin once again lies about his readiness for negotiations

During an open lesson at the Kyzyl school in the Republic of Tuva, the Russian dictator said that Russia had allegedly not given up on peace talks, but first, according to Putin, it was necessary to "deal with the bandits who entered the territory of the Russian Federation."

Ukraine is not interested in ending hostilities, its authorities are afraid of losing the elections after the lifting of martial law, Putin said cynically. Share

In addition, Putin called the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region an attempt to stop the advance of the Russian army and declared that he would "deal with" the "bandits" in this region.

He also claimed that "Ukraine's plan to stop the offensive in Donbas failed" and that the Russian army allegedly had not had "such speed of attack" for a long time.

Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Force Zhorin predicted the most likely outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the Azov Regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin, stated in an interview with Online.UA that Ukraine is being systematically pushed to start negotiations with Russia, but it is important to understand that they will have catastrophic consequences.

According to Zhorin, he has the impression that Ukrainians are gradually being "moved in the direction of negotiations."

Against this background, it is important to realize that it is the Russians who really want our society to have a discussion on this issue.

Zhorin also warned that potential negotiations with Russia will most likely have a tragic ending for Ukraine. Because it is said that the aggressor country will demand a conditional break, which it will use to prepare for a new powerful strike.