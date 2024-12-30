Politico journalists have published a ranking of the biggest political losers of 2024, one of the leaders of which is Kremlin dictator and war criminal Vladimir Putin.

What is known about the ranking of the biggest political losers of the year?

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has, as expected, failed to fulfill his own promise to quickly and successfully end the criminal war he unleashed against Ukraine.

This year, Ukraine not only successfully defended itself against numerous attacks by the Russian occupation army, but also carried out a lightning offensive in the Kursk region.

Vladimir Putin

In addition to military failures, Putin also faced serious economic problems. High inflation in the aggressor country, labor shortages, and the end of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Assad have deprived the Kremlin of influence in Africa.

In addition, the year ends with a diplomatic scandal for Russia, as the Kremlin dictator was forced to apologize for the shooting down of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane.

Who are among this year's other political losers?

The publication notes that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, despite numerous disagreements, ended the year with political crises in their own countries.

Macron's party suffered a defeat in the European Parliament elections amid the growing popularity of far-left and far-right parties in France, as well as the collapse of two governments within a year.

In Germany, the ruling coalition also collapsed and early elections were called, undermining the Franco-German alliance that had always been seen as the engine of EU integration.

Difficult times have also come for the pro-Russian Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

The economic crisis and the rise of opposition leader Peter Magyar, who is preparing to challenge Orban in the 2026 elections, have cast doubt on his long-term rule.

Bashar al-Assad was forced to flee to Moscow after the fall of his dictatorial regime in Syria. Added to this are family difficulties. Media reported that his wife Asma is demanding a divorce.