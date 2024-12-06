Putin and his entourage unexpectedly flew to Minsk

On December 6, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Belarus together with several members of his team. There they plan to take part in the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the so-called Union State.
As the Belarusian partisans found out, the Il-96-300PU (RA-96025) plane of the Russian dictator landed at Minsk National Airport at 1:42 p.m.
In addition, it is emphasized that his plane was accompanied by 2 fighters at once.
Moreover, it is emphasized that Serhii Shoigu, Valentina Matvienko, Mykhailo Mishustin, Dmytro Peskov and Mykola Patrushev have already arrived in Belarus.
Against the background of their arrival in the center of Minsk, the movement of all types of transport is blocked.
According to the latest data, the teams of Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko intend to review the progress of implementation of the main areas of implementation of the provisions of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State for 2024-2026.
In addition, the focus will be on the prepared concept of security of the Union State.
The last time Putin flew to Belarus was on May 23, 2024.
