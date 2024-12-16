Every day, more than a thousand Russians “voluntarily” sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry and go to war against Ukraine, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said.

How many does the Russian Federation send to the front to die every day?

As Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated, these people enter into contracts "to protect Russia."

"Every day, on average, more than a thousand people enter military service under a contract. People go to the front voluntarily," Putin said. Share

Putin also emphasized the need to expand military and technical cooperation with partners and allies, among whom he named most of the world's countries.

In addition, he claims that this year more than 430,000 Russians allegedly voluntarily signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense, which is 130,000 more than in the previous year.

Russia suffered record casualties in November

As reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this number of losses is comparable to more than 3 motorized rifle divisions of the Land Forces of the Russian Army.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November, within one day, our soldiers "doubled" and "tripled" 2,030 enemy soldiers. This is also the highest rate of enemy losses in a day since February 24, 2022, the statement from the Ministry of Defense says.

In addition, during November, Ukrainian defenders hit 307 enemy tanks. This is the highest figure this fall.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that one tank battalion of the Russian army consists of 31 vehicles, so in November the occupiers lost the equivalent of almost 10 tank battalions. The estimated cost of these losses is 450 million US dollars.

Additionally, in November, Ukrainian forces captured 899 armored fighting vehicles (ATVs), equivalent to nearly four motorized rifle divisions. The estimated cost of this equipment is at least half a billion dollars.

As for artillery losses, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 884 units of Russian artillery. Considering that one artillery division of the Russian army has 18 self-propelled guns, this corresponds to the losses of 49 artillery divisions.