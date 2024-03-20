Putin appeals to FSB after elections to avoid uprising and discontent of Russia's people

American analysts have come to the conclusion that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, began to actively appeal to the FSB to make it clear to everyone that his regime allegedly has the support of an extensive security apparatus.

Putin is trying to hide behind the FSB

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that the Russian dictator is trying to present the Federal Security Service as the key guarantor of Russia's security and sovereignty after his so-called "victory" in the "presidential election".

According to foreign experts, this means that the Russian special services and security forces (Russian security forces with political influence—ed.) will defend his illegitimacy during the fifth presidential term.

It is important to understand that the Kremlin's head made his first major speech after "victory" in the "elections" during a meeting of the FSB board on March 19. He praised the service's employees for "ensuring the security and sovereignty of Russia."

Putin uses the FSB as a tool to intimidate Russians

According to American analysts, the constant appeal of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation to the functions of the FSB is quite possibly a kind of reminder to his domestic electorate that the Putin regime has the support of an extensive security apparatus, which the Kremlin has been trying to expand since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, especially after the failed mutiny of the "Wagner Group" in June 2023.