Russian dictator Vladimir Putin approved the law on Russia's budget for 2025. The Kremlin will send a record amount to the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

How much does the Russian Federation plan to spend on the war against Ukraine in 2025

As noted by the Russian government, the government of the Russian Federation pledged the revenues of the Russian budget for more than 40 trillion rubles

About 32.5% of the budget of the Russian Federation was allocated for defense, which amounts to 13.5 trillion rubles (over 145 billion dollars). This is more than in 2024, when Russia allocated 28.3% of the budget for defense.

Both chambers of the Russian Parliament also approved this budget plan.

How much money did Russia spend on shelling Ukraine with missiles and drones?

Russia launched 10,000 missiles and 13,000 drones over Ukraine during a full-scale invasion.

According to data from open sources, since February 24, 2022, Russia has spent more than 18 billion dollars on missile strikes and drone attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which is equal to more than 1.8 trillion rubles.

This money could be directed to the development of regions, the construction of schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, the CPD notes.

For example, St. Petersburg's spending in 2024 is 1.3 trillion rubles ($13 billion), which is equivalent to 1.38 of the city's annual budget.

Infographics of the CPD

Also, for example, the amount spent on shelling of Ukraine will be equal to more than four-year budgets of the Sverdlovsk region.

The expenses of the Krasnodar region are 5.15 billion dollars per year, that is, three and a half of the annual budgets of the region are spent on shelling of peaceful cities of Ukraine.