The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to suspend strikes deep into Ukraine on election day, as he cynically considers the Ukrainian government to be incapable of officially representing the country.
Points of attention
- Putin's proposal to hold elections in Ukraine during the war is a calculated move to manipulate and legitimize the Ukrainian government.
- By suggesting to suspend strikes on election day, Putin aims to portray Russia as fostering democratic processes while continuing its aggressive actions in Ukraine.
Putin “promised” not to shoot on election day in Ukraine
"The government in Ukraine is supposed to become legitimate, but this is impossible without holding elections," Putin cynically stated.
The head of the Kremlin announced this during a conversation with journalists at the "Results of the Year".
The dictator boasted that he "held both presidential, municipal, and regional" elections after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and "no one provided security" for Russia.
At the same time, Putin says that "millions of Ukrainians" (from 5 to 10 million, according to him) living in Russia should be given the right to vote on the territory of the Russian Federation. By which, he probably means the occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.
If there are elections, then we have the right to demand from those who organize them that elections be organized and that Ukrainians who currently live in Russia be given the right to vote on the territory of the Russian Federation.
