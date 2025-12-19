Putin brazenly suggested that Ukraine hold elections during the war

The illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to suspend strikes deep into Ukraine on election day, as he cynically considers the Ukrainian government to be incapable of officially representing the country.

Putin “promised” not to shoot on election day in Ukraine

"The government in Ukraine is supposed to become legitimate, but this is impossible without holding elections," Putin cynically stated.

The head of the Kremlin announced this during a conversation with journalists at the "Results of the Year".

Putin noted that Russia is "ready to abandon strikes deep into Ukrainian territory during the elections." Share

The dictator boasted that he "held both presidential, municipal, and regional" elections after the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and "no one provided security" for Russia.

At the same time, Putin says that "millions of Ukrainians" (from 5 to 10 million, according to him) living in Russia should be given the right to vote on the territory of the Russian Federation. By which, he probably means the occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.