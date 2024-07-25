Ukrainian director and military officer Oleg Sentsov is convinced that after the seizure of Donetsk region and Crimea, the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop there and will continue the war until the complete occupation of the territory of Ukraine.

Putin will not be stopped by the seizure of part of Ukraine

Sentsov noted that the key goal of the Kremlin dictator is to expand the zone of his own influence.

If we give those territories to Putin just like that, it will mean our partial defeat and postponement of the war. He won't stop. He did not need only Crimea, or Donbas, or Kherson region. Putin needs all of Ukraine. He will go further to expand the zone of his influence, - explains the Ukrainian director. Share

Vladimir Putin

He noted that currently Ukraine is highly dependent on the military assistance of Western partners in the supply of equipment and ammunition.

However, according to him, Ukraine is able to provide itself with personnel and an effective management structure.

At the same time, we must mobilize ourselves, improve the management of the army, fight smarter and more effectively. Russia will indeed go further. Perhaps we will not be able to defeat it militarily, go to the borders of 1991 and enter Crimea. But we will win in a different way: when Russia breaks its teeth against Ukraine and leaves itself, because it will not like us, perhaps because of its internal processes, Sentsov is convinced. Share

In his opinion, in order to end the war faster, Ukraine needs to quickly attract foreign partners to the ranks of the army.

How Ukraine can return Crimea

Sentsov is convinced that it is pointless to negotiate with the Kremlin dictator on the return of Crimea, but he will not be in power in Russia forever.

He believes that the Ukrainian military can achieve the creation of a demilitarized zone on the occupied peninsula.