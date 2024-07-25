Ukrainian director and military officer Oleg Sentsov is convinced that after the seizure of Donetsk region and Crimea, the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin will not stop there and will continue the war until the complete occupation of the territory of Ukraine.
Putin will not be stopped by the seizure of part of Ukraine
Sentsov noted that the key goal of the Kremlin dictator is to expand the zone of his own influence.
He noted that currently Ukraine is highly dependent on the military assistance of Western partners in the supply of equipment and ammunition.
However, according to him, Ukraine is able to provide itself with personnel and an effective management structure.
In his opinion, in order to end the war faster, Ukraine needs to quickly attract foreign partners to the ranks of the army.
How Ukraine can return Crimea
Sentsov is convinced that it is pointless to negotiate with the Kremlin dictator on the return of Crimea, but he will not be in power in Russia forever.
He believes that the Ukrainian military can achieve the creation of a demilitarized zone on the occupied peninsula.
