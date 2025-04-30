The Secretary of the Russian Security Council, war criminal Sergei Shoigu, is confident that countries planning to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are allegedly hiding their true motives.

Shoigu accused European peacekeepers of intending to occupy western Ukraine

Former Russian Defense Minister and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, cynically stated that the introduction of peacekeeping forces into Ukraine under the auspices of a "coalition of the willing" could lead to World War III. According to him, Moscow would consider them as "legitimate military targets."

Where will these "peacekeepers" come from? They will be units of the same NATO countries, whose presence Russia opposed even before the start of the special operation, which began largely because of this threat — the deployment of NATO military infrastructure on the territory of Ukraine, on our historical territory.

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council also stated that countries planning to send peacekeepers to Ukraine are allegedly hiding their true motives.

In reality, foreign states want to introduce a contingent into Ukraine that will control its resources. It would be more correct to call such military personnel occupiers or interventionists. Share

The Secretary of the Russian Security Council also assured that Europe supposedly understands that sending peacekeepers to Ukraine "could lead to a direct clash between Moscow and NATO" or even World War III.