The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has declared that Russia will continue to carry out the tasks of the "SVO," as Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine, "in accordance with the ideas and plans of the General Staff." Moreover, the dictator announced the movement of his army in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.

Putin dreams of occupying Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia

Putin said this at a meeting on December 29.

I ask you to continue to fulfill the tasks of the SVO in accordance with the ideas and plans of the General Staff.

Putin also stated that "Russian troops continue to advance in Donbas, in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, while the Armed Forces of Ukraine are retreating."

More cynical statements by Putin for his army:

It is necessary to resolutely stop the enemy's attempts to hinder the Russian Armed Forces in Kupyansk.

The liberation of Siversk allows the development of the offensive of the entire agglomeration of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.

The prospects for the complete liberation of the territory of Donbas were noted.

He instructed to continue work on expanding the security zone beyond the borders of Russia and Ukraine in 2026.

The troops of the "East" group have broken through the enemy's defenses and are developing an offensive towards the city of Zaporizhia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces group blocked near the Oskol River is gradually melting away.

The Chief of Staff of the Russian Army, General Valery Gerasimov, falsely stated that 334 settlements in Ukraine came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces in 2025. In December, more than 700 sq km of territory and 32 settlements were “liberated”.

Abstracts of Gerasimov's report:

The Russian Armed Forces took control of the southeastern part of Grishyn;

Russian Armed Forces are advancing in Krasny Liman;

About 50% of Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk region has been liberated;

The Russian Armed Forces are moving towards Zaporizhia, fighting for Orikhiv.

Let us recall that Putin and his henchmen have repeatedly "reported" about the capture of Ukrainian cities that actually remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, such as Kupyansk.