Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will instruct the Russian government to work on the issue of stopping gas supplies to Europe right now.

Putin is blackmailing Europe by blocking the “gas pipe”

In particular, the dictator suggested that it would be more convenient for Russia to stop supplies right now, rather than wait for 2027, when the European Union plans to completely abandon Russian gas.

Maybe it would be more profitable for us to stop supplying the European market right now? Enter the markets that are opening and gain a foothold there? There is no political basis for this either. If we don't care, they will close in a month or two. Wouldn't it be better to stop now ourselves?

He added that he was going to instruct the Russian government to work on this issue with the companies of the aggressor country.

In December 2025, representatives of the European Council and the European Parliament reached a preliminary agreement to completely stop importing Russian natural gas by 2027. Subsequently, on December 17, the European Parliament supported the EU's plan to phase out gas purchases from Russia by the end of 2027.