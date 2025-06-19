Putin cynically called Russia's strike on Kyiv's high-rise buildings an attack on military factories
The illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, denied that Russia's bloody shelling of Kyiv on the night of June 17 was directed at residential buildings and the civilian population of the capital. Allegedly, the aggressor country was targeting military factories.

  • Putin falsely claimed that Russia's shelling of Kyiv targeted military factories, not residential neighborhoods, to justify the military operation in Ukraine.
  • The recent strike on a high-rise building in Kyiv resulted in the deaths of 28 people, raising questions about Russia's disregard for civilian lives.

Putin has once again lied about Russia's strikes on Ukrainian civilians

He said this at his press conference as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The Russian dictator noted that "if your journalists had seen how our missiles had destroyed entire residential neighborhoods, they would hardly have been able to tell you anything about it," because "they would not have survived."

If they (journalists — ed.) saw anything, it was from the side. And the strike was not on residential areas, but on objects of the defense-industrial complex, on factories that produce military equipment. One of the goals of the "special military operation" is the demilitarization of Ukraine.

Putin also once again raved about Russian propaganda narratives, praised Trump, and reported close cooperation with China:

  • Russia is the undisputed leader in heavy helicopters, even the UN uses them;

  • Russia and China will hold joint military exercises this year;

  • Putin agrees with Trump that if he had been the US president in the previous term, the special operation would not have begun, and noted that he has great respect for Trump's intention to restore US relations with Russia in various areas;

  • Putin said he was ready to meet with Zelensky, but the question is his legal legitimacy;

  • Negotiators from Russia and Ukraine are ready to meet after June 22;

  • Putin said he was open to contacts with Merz if he wanted to call;

Let us recall that on the night of June 17, Russian terrorists carried out another largest combined air attack during the entire period of the full-scale war.

The aggressor launched 440 strike drones and 32 missiles of various types over Ukraine. A total of 472 airstrikes were used. The targets of the attack were Kyiv and Odesa.

The entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv was completely destroyed by a Kh-101 missile strike. According to the latest data, 28 people died during the shelling of the capital, most of whom (23 people) were in the damaged building.

