The Russian Federation is waiting for a signal from Kyiv about the resumption of direct peace talks, said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, cynically.

Putin is being demanded to hold direct talks with Ukraine

Journalists asked Peskov who Moscow is waiting for a signal from about the resumption of peace talks.

From Kyiv at least. Kyiv should take some action in this regard. They have a legal ban on negotiations. But so far we don't see any action.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia allegedly remains open to negotiations regarding Ukraine, "but the ball is not in Moscow's court, Kyiv has not yet demonstrated its ability to negotiate."

Let us recall that in October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implemented the NSDC decision on the impossibility of holding negotiations with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided:

to state the impossibility of holding negotiations with Vladimir Putin.

approve the text of the Joint Address of the President of Ukraine, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister of Ukraine to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization;

On April 21, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure for 30 days. According to the Kremlin leader, such an initiative needs to be addressed. He also allowed bilateral talks with Ukraine to discuss the issue.