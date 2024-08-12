In a panic, the illegitimate president of Russia Volodymyr Putny convened another meeting regarding the situation in the Kursk region and once again baselessly accused Ukraine of actions prohibited by the rules of war, which, as the whole world knows, Russia is "sinning".

Putin continues to lie about the situation in Kurshchyna

On August 12, the Russian dictator again spoke about the military events in the Kursk region and promoted the Kremlin's propaganda narratives against Ukraine.

At a video conference in Novo-Ogaryovo, Putin first bravuraly announced the allegedly frantic advance of the Russian armed forces along the entire line of combat in the "SVO" zone. According to the illegitimate president of Russia, the rate of advancement of the Russian armed forces from the entire front has increased by 1.5 times.

Also, Putin once again called Ukraine a puppet in the hands of the "western masters" who seem to be fighting Russia with the hands of Ukrainians.

By attacking the Kursk region, Kyiv tried to improve its position in future negotiations, the Russian dictator emphasized.

And he manipulated by attributing to Ukraine all those violations of the rules of warfare that the Russian army commits in the occupied territories: allegedly, Kyiv attacks peaceful citizens of Russia and nuclear energy facilities, so there is nothing to negotiate with it.

Putin also allegedly told about a large number of volunteers who want to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, although everyone knows about the difficulties of mobilization in Russia.

The Russians complain about the seizure of 28 settlements in Kurshchyna

At the same video conference, the governors of Belgorod and Kursk regions began to accuse the Armed Forces of increasing shelling of the civilian population and looting.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, said that about 50-70% of Shebekino residents have left the territory, and the tension among the population is growing.

The authorities of the Belgorod region seem to be unable to help restore the infrastructure in the border areas due to the destruction of equipment by the Armed Forces.

And the authorities of Kurshchyna reported that the situation in the region is difficult, 28 settlements are under the control of the Armed Forces.

The governor of the Kursk region issued a new fake about the alleged actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region — the use of chemical weapons in the Biliv district of the Kursk region.

Of course, none of the Russian officials provided any evidence for their statements.