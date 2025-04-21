Putin cynically praised the US for refusing to admit Ukraine to NATO
Category
World
Publication date

Putin cynically praised the US for refusing to admit Ukraine to NATO

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that reports from Washington that Ukraine will not join NATO coincide with the Russian position, and that the Kremlin is satisfied with this.

Points of attention

  • Putin's press secretary expressed satisfaction with the US refusal to admit Ukraine to NATO, aligning with Russia's stance on the matter.
  • Russia perceives Ukraine's NATO membership as a threat to its national interests and a catalyst for regional conflict.
  • The Kremlin remains cautious about reports of potential US recognition of Russian control over Crimea, emphasizing discreet negotiations for a peaceful settlement.

Putin is happy about the US refusal to admit Ukraine to NATO

"We have heard from Washington at various levels that Ukraine's membership in NATO is ruled out. And, of course, this is something that pleases us and coincides with our position that Ukraine should not be a member of NATO and should not have prospects for integration with the North Atlantic Alliance," Peskov cynically stated.

He repeated the Russian narrative that Ukraine's accession to NATO would pose a threat to "Russia's national interests." He also added that Ukraine's aspiration to NATO was one of the root causes of the conflict.

At the same time, he refused to comment on media reports that the US is allegedly ready to recognize Russian control over Crimea as part of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

There are many such messages now, many discussions. Of course, the work of searching for ways to achieve a peaceful settlement cannot and should not take place in the public sphere. It must take place in a completely discrete mode, and therefore it is necessary to be very, very careful about such impersonal informational inputs.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin speaker reacted to Trump's statement about the Russo-Ukrainian war's swift end
Dmitry Peskov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
This is impossible. Peskov reacted cynically to Zelensky's demand
Peskov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin ignored Trump's ultimatum — Peskov's statement
Russia is not going to stop the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?