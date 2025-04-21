Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that reports from Washington that Ukraine will not join NATO coincide with the Russian position, and that the Kremlin is satisfied with this.

Putin is happy about the US refusal to admit Ukraine to NATO

"We have heard from Washington at various levels that Ukraine's membership in NATO is ruled out. And, of course, this is something that pleases us and coincides with our position that Ukraine should not be a member of NATO and should not have prospects for integration with the North Atlantic Alliance," Peskov cynically stated.

He repeated the Russian narrative that Ukraine's accession to NATO would pose a threat to "Russia's national interests." He also added that Ukraine's aspiration to NATO was one of the root causes of the conflict.

At the same time, he refused to comment on media reports that the US is allegedly ready to recognize Russian control over Crimea as part of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.