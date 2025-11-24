Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted to Trump's "peace plan" and its variations from Ukraine's European partners.
Points of attention
- Putin's aide dismisses the European version of the 'peace plan' for Ukraine, opting for the American approach instead.
- Russia expresses interest in the details of the US peace plan and anticipates discussions with American officials.
- The Kremlin considers the provisions of the European plan unconstructive for Russia and favors the proposals put forward by the US.
Putin only wants Trump's version of the "peace plan"
According to Ushakov, the Russian Federation is familiar with one of the options for the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations regarding it.
The Kremlin is aware of the European peace plan, its provisions are unconstructive and not suitable for the Russian Federation.
Many provisions of the US peace plan discussed in Alaska are acceptable to the Russian Federation.
Ushakov suggests that the US will soon contact the Russian Federation to discuss the details of the peace plan in person, although there are no specific agreements yet.
