Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted to Trump's "peace plan" and its variations from Ukraine's European partners.

Putin only wants Trump's version of the "peace plan"

According to Ushakov, the Russian Federation is familiar with one of the options for the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations regarding it.

The Kremlin is aware of the European peace plan, its provisions are unconstructive and not suitable for the Russian Federation.

Many provisions of the US peace plan discussed in Alaska are acceptable to the Russian Federation.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the peace plan for Ukraine, and the Russian Federation only believes information received directly from the United States. Share

Ushakov suggests that the US will soon contact the Russian Federation to discuss the details of the peace plan in person, although there are no specific agreements yet.