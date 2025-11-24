Putin cynically rejected the European version of Trump's "peace plan"
Category
World
Publication date

Putin cynically rejected the European version of Trump's "peace plan"

Ushakov
Читати українською

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, reacted to Trump's "peace plan" and its variations from Ukraine's European partners.

Points of attention

  • Putin's aide dismisses the European version of the 'peace plan' for Ukraine, opting for the American approach instead.
  • Russia expresses interest in the details of the US peace plan and anticipates discussions with American officials.
  • The Kremlin considers the provisions of the European plan unconstructive for Russia and favors the proposals put forward by the US.

Putin only wants Trump's version of the "peace plan"

According to Ushakov, the Russian Federation is familiar with one of the options for the US peace plan, but there have been no specific negotiations regarding it.

The Kremlin is aware of the European peace plan, its provisions are unconstructive and not suitable for the Russian Federation.

Many provisions of the US peace plan discussed in Alaska are acceptable to the Russian Federation.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the peace plan for Ukraine, and the Russian Federation only believes information received directly from the United States.

Ushakov suggests that the US will soon contact the Russian Federation to discuss the details of the peace plan in person, although there are no specific agreements yet.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's "peace plan" is a humiliation for Ukraine and Europe — German expert Meister
Meister
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's peace plan has already been updated in favor of Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Trump's peace plan continues to be refined

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?